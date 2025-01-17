Western Digital Introduces World’s Fastest 2TB microSD™ UHS-I Card In India

- Advertisement -

In today’s digital age, where portable devices are at the center of our lives, the need for faster and high-performance storage solutions have become a necessity. To keep up with storage needs, Western Digital has introduced its first and the world’s fastest microSD™ UHS-I Card in 2TB capacity from its award-winning SanDisk® brand. Whether it’s a weekend trip, or a professional gig, these cards are capable of meeting the demands of today’s intensive workflows, catering to enthusiasts, creators, and professionals alike.

Mr. Khalid Wani, Senior Director Sales, India, Western Digital.

“We aim to inspire people to create more and are committed to helping content creators transform ideas into stories without worrying about storage limitations. We are happy to introduce the world’s fastest 2TB microSD card; so, people around the world have more time to focus on capturing the moment, wherever their adventure takes them,” says Mr. Khalid Wani, Senior Director Sales, India, Western Digital.

Built for today’s adventure and ready for tomorrow’s journey

With up to 2TB of capacity, the new SanDisk Extreme PRO® microSDXC™ UHS-I Card is designed for modern creators offering massive capacity to capture for longer and store more. Whether you’re recording high-quality 4K UHD point-of-view video, capturing pristine high-resolution stills, or wanting to expand storage for your Android™ devices, laptops, or handheld gaming consoles, this microSD card delivers unparalleled performance. Now one can save precious moments with blazing fast read and write speeds up to 250MB/s and 150MB/s respectively when used with SanDisk® QuickFlow™5 microSD UHS-I Card USB-A Reader (sold separately). Further this card load apps quickly and enables smooth performance.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO microSD UHS-I card withstands extreme conditions and rough handling, despite constant use.Further, RescuePRO® Deluxe data recovery software effectively restore photos, videos, documents, and other types of files in a wide range of formats that have been accidentally deleted, corrupted, or lost due to formatting. Reclaim your digital life, easily. With a lifetime limited warranty, this card is built to last and provide exceptional performance for years to come.

Key features:

Ideal for action cams, drones, Android devices, and handheld gaming devices. When used with an SD adapter: cameras, including Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR) and Mirrorless (MIL); camcorders; laptops; portable audio recorders.

Blazing fast speeds: Read speeds up to 250MB/s and write speeds up to 150MB/s when used with SanDisk QuickFlow microSD™ UHS-I Card USB-A Reader (sold separately).

Read speeds up to 250MB/s and write speeds up to 150MB/s when used with SanDisk QuickFlow microSD™ UHS-I Card USB-A Reader (sold separately). Maximize with massive capacity: Capture for longer and store more with up to 2TB of storage that can hold up to 2,808 minutes of 4K UHD video recorded at 30 fps (641MB/minute).

Capture for longer and store more with up to 2TB of storage that can hold up to 2,808 minutes of 4K UHD video recorded at 30 fps (641MB/minute). Recover what matters most: Recover and restore files with the RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software, free, for two full years.

Recover and restore files with the RescuePRO Deluxe data recovery software, free, for two full years. Built to last, and last: Backed by a lifetime limited warranty, SanDisk branded cards perform over the long haul.

Pricing and Availability

The range starts with the SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Card the 2TB capacity is available at 16,997 MSRP, on Amazon.in

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Western Digital

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 82