Western Digital Introduces 22TB CMR Hard Drive in India

Building on significant technology innovations cultivated over decades, Western Digital announced that it is shipping its new, industry-leading Ultrastar DC HC570 22TBCMR HDDsin India.Leveraging its unique OptiNAND, energy-assisted PMR (ePMR), ArmorCache and HelioSeal technologies, the company further expands its technology and areal density leadership, while delivering enhanced value by driving a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for cloud service providers and enterprise customers.

On the leading edge of storage innovation, the Ultrastar DC HC570 HDD is rightly timed for the Indian market as the country is witnessing massive data growth and therefore data center expansion. Additionally, with the recently concluded 5G spectrum auction, India is expecting the rollout of 5G services, which will further amplifying data and cloud usage to create huge demand for high-capacity drives to reduce TCO.

Khalid Wani, Senior Director – Sales, India, Western Digital

Khalid Wani, Senior Director – Sales, India, Western Digital, said, “We are excited to introduce the world’s first 22TB CMR HDD in India. We are constantly working to help address the capacity demands of the industry, as well as support the evolving economics of data centers for decades to come.”

Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Sr Director, Marketing, India Middle East and TIA, Western Digital

Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director – Marketing, India, Middle East & TIA, Western Digital, said, “We are living in the Zettabyte era today and creating a massive amount of data. Our newly introduced 22TB drives will help our customers to efficiently store and access huge volumes of data while offering cost efficiencies and low TCO at scale.”

The new 22TB CMR drive architecture extends capacity gains on proven ePMR technology and leverages industry-first technologies to deliver areal-density leadership on a mature 2.2TB/platter with ten disks.One of the new technology innovations is ArmorCache, a feature uniquely enabled by OptiNAND that combines the performance of write cache enabled (WCE) mode and the data protection of write cache disabled (WCD) mode, offering the best of both scenarios without compromise. When operating in WCE mode, ArmorCache ensures that the DRAM cache will be safely written in event of an emergency power off (EPO) and no data is lost. When operating in WCD mode, the drive will ensure that all user data in DRAM is safely written upon EPO, and the drive will operate with WCE-equivalent performance. Performance and data protection are now identical across both WCE and WCD modes.

22TB CMR HDD Availability: The 22TB Ultrastar DC HC570 HDD are now available with the company’s national distributors, Rashi Peripherals and Tech Data India. The Ultrastar Data60 and Data102 JBODs feature the new 22TB CMR Ultrastar HDDs, delivering the industry’s highest storage density in a fully optimized platform for added durability and data reliability for software-defined storage.

