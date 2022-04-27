Western Digital introduced LUNA in WD Black Cup Season

- Advertisement -

Western Digital, a leader in data infrastructure, has introduced LUNA in WD Black Cup Season 3. The first and exclusive all-women’s South Asia Professional Valorant tournament for a shot at glory. The tournament comprises of games like Battlegrounds Mobile India, Valorant, and Dota 2. WD_BLACK Cup Season 3 will feature teams from South Asian regions like India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. All registered teams will be seeded in a Single Elimination Knockout bracket until the Quarter Finals (Playoffs).

The top 8 teams from the open qualifiers qualify for the double elimination playoffs. The top 2 teams from the double elimination playoffs advance to the Contender Finals (BO5). The winner of the Contender Finals will play against Global Esports in the Grand Finals. (BO5) and there is a total prize pool of $10,000.

Luna commences from 17 April to 28 April. Season 3 of the WD_BLACK Cup – LUNA will feature Professional Female Valorant Teams from South Asia.

The BGMI date ranges from May 3rd to May 12th. INR 10,00,000/- is the total prize pool.24 teams have been invited and the broadcast days are packed with 4 matches per day.

Dota 2 starts from May 2nd to May 8th. The WD_BLACK Cup Season 3 will feature teams from South Asian regions like India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Maldives. Teams play in an open South Asia Region Bracket. The format is single elimination throughout. The total prize pool is $2000 USD.

This tournament creates a platform to motivate, recognize and reward these budding gamers in India and South Asia.

Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director – Marketing, India, Western Digital

Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director – Marketing, India & Middle East and Africa, Western Digital says, “This is a platform to keep the team motivated and to recognise and reward the gamers in India and the other SEA countries. “

Western Digital is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access, and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data, has been one of the pioneers in organising the Esports tournament as well.

