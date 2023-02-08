Western Digital Hosts Season 4 of the WD_Black Cup, Esports Tournament in India

- Advertisement - -

Western Digital is hosting the WD_BLACK Cup Season 4, pitting some of the top gamers in India against each other in the new edition of the sought-after esports tournament. The WD_BLACK Cup aims to empower gamers and esports enthusiasts across India by offering them a platform to display their expertise, test their skills and learn new gaming techniques. The Cup also rewards the winners handsomely, with a total prize pool of about INR 13 lakhs.

The tournament brings together PC and mobile professional esports athletes, popular streamers, and gaming content creators. This season kicked off on the 1st of this month and has NVIDIA and Amazon as sponsors.

Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director, Marketing, India, Middle East & TIA, Western Digital

Commenting on the tournament Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director – Marketing, India, Middle East & TIA, Western Digital, said, “WD_BLACK Cup has become a hugely popular esports event in India which many gamers look forward to participating in. Through this initiative, we endeavor to promote esports by nurturing and recognizing gaming talent in the country.”

As per reports, the Indian esports market is expected to grow at 46% CAGR to grow over fourfold from INR 2.5 billion in 2021 to INR 11 billion by 20251. Western Digital is playing a pivotal role by working with various stakeholders in the ecosystem to promote professional gaming and esports in India. The WD_BLACK Cup is among the many initiatives by the company for helping the gaming ecosystem develop and mature rapidly.

One of the key highlights of the WD_BLACK Cup season 4 is the LAN-based physical event as the grand finale on the 18th of February at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. It will be held at the India Gaming Show (IGS).

