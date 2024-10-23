Western Digital Delivers World’s Highest Capacity ePMR HDDs to Meet Growing Nearline Demand

- Advertisement -

More than just storage, Western Digital HDDs are key enablers for businesses looking to optimize their infrastructure, lower TCO and future-proof their data strategies. Constantly innovating to meet the needs of our data-driven world, Western Digital announced that it is now shipping the world’s highest capacity UltraSMR HDD with up to 32TB leveraging the time-tested, reliable energy-assisted PMR (ePMR) recording technology for hyperscalers, CSPs and enterprises. For those who want a drop-in ready HDD for today’s data-intensive workloads, the company is also now shipping the world’s highest-capacity ePMR CMR HDD with up to 26TB for enterprise and channel customers. With the world’s first commercially available 11-disk design and field-proven technology, these new drives reinforce Western Digital’s commitment to delivering HDD technology that raises the bar on capacity, reliability and innovation.

The AI Data Cycle has emerged as a growth driver for the storage industry. As AI systems become more sophisticated, they process and generate vast amounts of data that must be stored efficiently. HDDs play a crucial role in this ecosystem, handling both the input side, where data is gathered, ingested and stored, and the output side, where AI content is generated and preserved. This dual role positions HDDs as a linchpin in the AI Data Cycle, ensuring that data is available when needed and stored with the lowest TCO.

Western Digital’s newest 26TB CMR and 32TB UltraSMR drives utilize multiple technological innovations to enable data centers to maximize their storage efficiency. In addition to ePMR, OptiNAND™, ArmorCache™ and a triple-stage actuator (TSA), the drives feature the world’s first commercially available 11-disk platform along with other design enhancements. Read: Innovating to 11: Western Digital Increases HDD Capacity, Not Size.

32TB Ultrastar® DC HC690 SMR HDD – Western Digital continues to lead the industry in SMR adoption, driving innovation to deliver superior storage capacity while lowering TCO. Now shipping, Western Digital’s Ultrastar DC HC690 UltraSMR HDDs with up to 32TB capacities support customer goals for cost-effective deep content storage at scale. These new HDDs have up to 257 MiB/s sequential performance and use as little as 5.5W power idle, making them ideal for warm and cold tiers of data.

26TB Ultrastar DC HC590 CMR HDD – Now shipping, Western Digital’s newest CMR drives are a drop-in replacement for continued capacity growth with a reliable, field-proven technology foundation. This latest generation of drives delivers unbeaten CMR capacity, seamless qualification, easy integration and rapid adoption while maintaining superior dependability and reliability. The Ultrastar DC HC590 26TB CMR HDD features a sustained transfer rate of up to 288 MiB/s and utilizes as little as 5.6W power while idle.

Ultrastar Data60, Data102 Hybrid Storage Platforms – The new Ultrastar HDDs are being qualified and integrated into the company’s Ultrastar Data60 and Data102 JBOD hybrid storage platforms, which are high-density, scalable storage solutions that are ideal for modern data centers, private clouds, and big data analytics. These platforms provide flexible configurations, accommodating up to 60 or 102 HDDs, and can deliver up to 3.26PB of raw capacity. Key technologies like IsoVibe™ and ArcticFlow™ ensure reduced vibration and optimized cooling, resulting in better performance and reliability. Availability will begin by year-end.

26TB WD Gold® SATA HDDs – Specifically designed for system integrators and resellers, new 26TB WD Gold HDDs are now available in the channel. Leveraging innovations from the Ultrastar HDD technology platform, the WD Gold 26TB HDD provides a no-compromise storage solution that incorporates our latest innovations to handle heavy, continuous read-write workloads in the toughest of enterprise and commercial system environments. With a five-year limited warranty supporting up to 2.5M hours MTBF (projected), WD Gold drives provide the utmost in storage performance, reliability, durability and flexible capacity for small and medium businesses and design professionals whose mission-critical data and creative output are essential to their success.

Mr. John Chen, Vice President at TRENDFOCUS

“With the rise of AI, edge computing, and large-scale data centers, HDDs play a critical role in delivering huge capacity, performance and low power, making them indispensable for enterprises that want the highest storage density with the lowest TCO,” said Mr. John Chen, Vice President at TRENDFOCUS. “With the addition of the new 11-disk platform, Western Digital is well-positioned to continue to drive key HDD use cases – optimizing virtually all users in all markets for success in today’s data-intensive landscape.”

Mr. Ravi Pendekanti, SVP of Product Management, HDD Business Unit, Western Digital

“Our CMR and UltraSMR technology isn’t just breaking records—it’s giving customers the efficiency and TCO benefits they’ve been asking for, and we’re not done yet,” said Mr. Ravi Pendekanti, SVP of Product Management, HDD Business Unit, Western Digital. “By delivering the industry’s highest ePMR capacities available today, we are ensuring that our customers have the storage efficiency, scalability, reliability and unmatched value they need to stay ahead.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Western Digital

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 121