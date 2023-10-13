Friday, October 13, 2023
Western Digital announces special discount offers for festive season, upto 75% off on storage devices

Western Digital has announced exciting discounts on its storage devices, exclusively available on e-commerce platforms, Amazon and Flipkart. As part of these festive offers, consumers can enjoy discounts of up to 75% on SanDisk SSDs, SanDisk 128GB & above memory cards, and Pendrives.

The ongoing month-long festive offers are also a part of ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days, making it the perfect time to grab the best deals.

SanDisk 1TB and 2TB Extreme® Portable SSD has fast NVMe solid state performance in a portable, high-capacity drive. The SanDisk Extreme® Portable SSD fits your on-the-go lifestyle and accelerates every move.

WD 1.5TB Elements Hard Drive not only improves PC performance but offers massive capacity in a small enclosure. WD Elements™ portable hard drives with USB 3.0 offer reliable, high-capacity storage to go, fast data transfer rates, universal connectivity and massive capacity for value-conscious consumers.

WD 5TB My Passport Hard Drive offers automatic backup for easy to use. My Passport portable storage is ready right out of the box including all necessary cables it is formatted for Windows® 10+ to deliver plug-and-play storage out of the box. 

To help you out, here we have listed the top deals available on these devices during the ongoing festive sale:

  Model  Regular Price Offer Price
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSDINR 32,000INR 7,199
SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSDINR 55,000INR 11,299
WD 1.5TB Elements Hard DriveINR 5,600INR 4,999
WD 5TB My Passport Hard DriveINR 20,000INR 10,499

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Western Digital

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com  roy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429.

