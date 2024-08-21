Western Digital announces ‘Share Your Happy Memory’- an exciting consumer contest on buying select SanDisk and WD products

- Advertisement -

Western Digital® kicks off its latest six-month festive “Share Your Happy Memory” contest, in India, offering consumers a chance to win a Honda Elevate or Harley-Davidson x440. The offer started on 1stAugust 2024 and will run until 31st January 2025. During this period customers buying select Western Digital products from retail and e-tail channels will stand a chance to win prizes. *

Consumers can buy select 128GB** or above products from the SanDisk® portfolio or select 2TB** and above products from the WD® portfolio to participate in the contest. As the next six months are full of various celebrations and festivals, such as Durga Puja, Diwali, Dussehra, Navratri, these offers aim to add an extra layer of excitement to joyous celebrations.

The process to participate could not be simpler:

After purchasing eligible products, customers must scan the QR code given on the product package or log on to the contest website at www.shareyourmemory.in and fill in the required details.

This must be followed by submitting the entry by sharing a happy memory between 30 to 200 words.

During the promotion period, a monthly winner will be announced, who will win a Harley-Davidson X440. Additionally, two entries will be selected every three months as “Grand Prize Winners.” The grand prize winners will each receive a Honda Elevate.

The contest will be heavily promoted through various marketing collaterals on etail and retail to create awareness among the consumers. All eligible products from SanDisk® and WD® will have a large sticker on them with a scratch code and details about the contest. The sticker is designed to help create awareness about the contest, so consumers do not miss a chance to participate. This festive season, customers can enjoy reliable storage solutions from Western Digital and stand a chance to win exciting prizes so they can keep on making more happy memories.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Western Digital

