Western Digital Announces High-Capacity Storage Solutions for Creators under SanDisk Professional Brand

Western Digital launched new products under its SanDisk Professional Pro G-40 SSD, G-RAID Shuttle SSD, G-Drive enterprise-class desktop hard drive, and Pro-Dock 4 reader docking station. According to Western Digital, these SanDisk products are centered on delivering high-performance, scalable, and reliable solutions for today’s creators. Western Digital added that on average a new age content creator creates 350GB of content in a month, while a typical Bollywood movie requires about 200-300TB of storage; and these nee products will offer added support at every step of production – from capturing and transferring to editing and archiving – to manage production assets effectively and reliably.

The SanDisk Professional Pro-G40 SSD comes with an IP-68 rating, with claimed read speeds of 2700MB/s and read speeds of 1900MB/s, along with the Thunderbolt 3 interface and USB 3.2. It comes with a 5-year limited warranty. The SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE hard drive comes in 4TB, 6TB, 12TB, 18TB, and 22TB capacities. The device is claimed to offer transfer speeds of up to 280MB/s (read) and 280MB/s (write) in the 22TB capacity using the USB-C port. It is available with a 3-year limited warranty.

