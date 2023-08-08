Western Digital and Red Chillies Entertainment’s JAWAN Announce a Contest “Winners Get a Chance to Meet Shah Rukh Khan”

- Advertisement - -

Western Digital in partnership with Red Chillies Entertainment’s Jawan has announced an exciting contest, offering the winners of the contest a once-in-lifetime opportunity to meet the superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This initiative is a part of SRK’s latest film, Jawan’s promotion, which is slated to release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Participating in the contest is easy- just buy any SanDisk® product of 256GB* and above capacity (or) WD® external product of 2TB* and above capacity (or) select WD_BLACK™ or WD Blue™ SSDs of 500GB* and above capacity, scan the QR code at participating stores or online and submit your entry. Five winners will get a chance to meet SRK in Mumbai.

The contest will run till the end of August 2023. Five winners will be selected at the end of the contest by an independent jury.

Mr.Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director, Marketing, India, Middle East, and Africa, at Western Digital

Talking about the contest, Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director, Marketing, India, Middle East, and Africa, at Western Digital said, “Western Digital is trusted by consumers to help create, save and share their memories. We are thrilled to offer an extraordinary opportunity for our consumers through this collaboration with the film Jawan, to meet Shah Rukh Khan and make everlasting memories.”

Three simple steps to participate in the contest:

Buy eligible SanDisk or WD products from participating retailers

Scan the QR code available at the outlet or the online banner or login to https://www.westerndigital.com/en-in/jawan-promo and fill in the required details

Submit your entry by sharing your favourite memory

To create awareness for the consumer promotion the company is undertaking robust marketing initiatives, including extensive digital, outdoor and print advertisements. Major e-tailers, large retailers, and close to eight thousand retail stores across 28 cities are promoting the offer.

An independent jury will select the winners who get a remarkable chance to meet the legendary Bollywood superstar. Through this contest, Western Digital aims to help its consumers create memories that they can cherish forever. For more details, customers can log in and check the terms and conditions mentioned on the consumer promo website.

Jawan is one of the most anticipated and ambitious films, produced at an impressive scale for an Indian film, it is backed by an exceptional cast, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry from all parts of India along with Shah Rukh Khan starting from, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, and Deepika Paduk one in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles, broadening its appeal to audiences across Indian languages, making it a true PAN India film

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.