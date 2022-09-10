Wesco International Announces Agreement to Acquire Rahi Systems – a Global Hyperscale Data Center Solutions

- Advertisement - -

Wesco International announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Rahi Systems Holdings, Inc., a privately held company headquartered in Fremont, California for $217 million, and a leading provider of global hyper-scale data centre solutions. The purchase price represents approximately 7.5x Rahi’s projected trailing twelve months of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Rahi Systems serves the full lifecycle of data centre solutions by helping its customers manage and simplify technology. With this acquisition, Wesco will combine Rahi with its Communication and Security Solutions (CSS) strategic business unit.

Mr. John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO of Wesco

“This acquisition strengthens our leading data centre solution offerings for our global customers,” said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO of Wesco.

“Rahi’s extensive services portfolio serving the leading global hyper-scale data centre providers expand the cross-sell opportunities across our company.” “Rahi has a successful history of above-market growth since its inception. With more than 900 employees in 25 countries around the world, this acquisition provides complementary global coverage and enhances our full suite of data centre solutions for contractors, integrators and end-user customers,” said Bill Geary, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wesco Communications and Security Solutions.

