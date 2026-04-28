Wellknown Computers Celebrates 26 Years of Trust, Growth & Regional IT Leadership

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Wellknown Computers marks an inspiring 26-year journey as a trusted name in the regional IT ecosystem, driven by the vision and leadership of Peeyush Jain. What began as a mission to bridge the gap between technology and local understanding has today transformed into a powerful multi-store network rooted in trust, reliability, and service excellence.

From a single idea to a strong presence of 10+ physical stores, Wellknown Computers has built more than just a business—it has created a dependable IT destination where customers can walk in with confidence. Its “Basket of Brands” approach ensures that customers have access to a wide spectrum of solutions, ranging from high-performance enterprise servers to the latest smart gadgets, all under one roof.

A major highlight of this journey is the trust of over 3 lakh customers served—a milestone that reflects not just scale, but consistent commitment and responsibility towards every individual and organization.

Over the years, Wellknown Computers has strengthened its reputation as the technology backbone for leading institutions across sectors. In education and research, it has supported renowned institutions such as Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Harcourt Butler Technical University, and Allenhouse Group of Institutions. In healthcare, it has contributed to critical infrastructure at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, King George’s Medical University, and Regency Hospital.

The company’s strong industrial and corporate footprint includes partnerships with giants like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, GAIL, Tata Motors, JK Cement, and RSPL Group. It is also trusted by prominent media and corporate houses such as Dainik Jagran and Goldiee Group.

With a strong foundation built on trust and a future-focused approach, Wellknown Computers continues to bridge the gap between people and technology—empowering students, professionals, and enterprises alike.

As it steps into the next phase of growth, the company remains committed to strengthening digital infrastructure across the region—one customer, one solution, and one success story at a time.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Wellknown

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