Web Werks Recognized with Prestigious Great Place to Work Certification

- Advertisement - -

Web Werks has been recognised by the globally acclaimed “Great Place to Work institute” as one of the top workplaces for the second year in a row. This esteemed accolade is the result of a work culture assessment procedure that integrates employee input with an examination of personnel practices.

The company has secured a position on the list of one of the best workplaces by the internationally acclaimed “Great Place to Work institute”. This is one of the greatest recognitions that is based on a work culture assessment process that combines employee feedback and an analysis on people practices.

More than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work to assess, benchmark and plan their workplace culture. The institute’s rigorous and objective methodology has led it to be the “Gold Standard” for defining great workplaces across businesses and government organizations.

Mr. Nikhil Rathi, Founder & CEO of Web Werks Data Centres India.

“We are ecstatic to be honoured with this distinction for the second year in a row. Web Werks Data Centres have been fostering a culture of high performance and high levels of trust. The design of our carrier-neutral data centres adheres to international standards. A proficient group of technical experts delivers colocation and cloud services from our data centres,” stated Mr. Nikhil Rathi, Founder & CEO of Web Werks Data Centres India.

Web Werks acknowledges that its employees constitute a critical asset to the organisation. Web Werks provides significant influence to its clients in addition to formulating strategies, plans, compensation, and events, thereby fostering an environment of confidence, development, and the liberty to propose novel concepts. This certification enhances the reputation of Web Werks as an exceptional employer and promotes the company’s culture and brand value on the domestic market. Web Werks provides hyper-scale colocation facilities, wholesale, and retail through its strategically planned Tier 3 data centres in Mumbai, Delhi- NCR, Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, as well as in its forthcoming new data centre in Chennai.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Web Werks

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.