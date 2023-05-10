Web Werks – Iron Mountain JV Launches HYD-1, its first Data Center in Hyderabad

- Advertisement - -

The Web Werks – Iron Mountain Data Centers (IMDC) Joint Venture (JV)announced the launch of its first data center (HYD-1) on its campus in Hyderabad, India. Located in the Kondapur region in Hyderabad, HYD-1 is a Tier III-designed data center that can support up to 5.5MW of IT load within a 120,000 square feet facility.

The Web Werks – Iron Mountain Data Centers JV has undertaken major investments to create a ‘String of Digital Pearls’ across India, that will enable customers to scale their digital transformation strategies by deploying critical infrastructure with a global data center provider.

The HYD-1 data center, which is now live twelve months after the acquisition of a standalone commercial facility, strengthens the JV’s presence within the southern region of India and demonstrates its commitment to rapidly bringing new capacity online for its customers.

Nikhil Rathi, Founder & CEO, Web Werks

Nikhil Rathi, Founder & CEO, Web Werks said, “The Telangana government is building new IT hubs in five districts in the state, and Hyderabad has a connectivity ecosystem that will cater to the digital demands of the region. Hyderabad is a major technology hub, and is fast becoming an important data center market in India. The Web Werks – Iron Mountain JV is excited to offer customers easy cloud and carrier access, driven by hyperscale demand for an improved connectivity-rich ecosystem in Hyderabad.”

Mark Kidd, EVP & Global General Manager, Data Centers& Asset Lifecycle Management.

“The HYD-1 data center will help the Web Werks – Iron Mountain JV meet the growing demand for connected, compliant and sustainable data center services in the region. Hyderabad is an emerging data center market witnessing strong demand for data-driven, cloud, and colocation services. I’m excited to provide our hyperscale, network, content and enterprise customers with additional options to expand with us in this market,” commented Mark Kidd, EVP & Global General Manager, Data Centers& Asset Lifecycle Management.

The Web Werks – Iron Mountain JV recently launched its MUM-2 (in Navi Mumbai) and BLR-1 (in Bengaluru) data centers and will continue to expand in existing Mumbai, Pune and Noida markets.

