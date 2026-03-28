WD brings exciting deals on this World Backup Day, available on Amazon & Flipkart starting 26th March

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Every year on March 31, World Backup Day serves as a reminder to protect valuable data. From photos and videos to important work files, much of the daily life now exists digitally, but without resilient backup habits in place.

A simple step toward a backup routine are external storage solutions like the WD My Passport and WD Elements. These portable, high-capacity drives are built to keep personal memories and important files safe and accessible.

For a limited time, customers can take advantage of discounts up to 65% on both Amazon and Flipkart from 26th to 31st March.2026.

World Backup Day is a good moment to start. Back up today.

S. No. Product Amazon Flipkart WBD SRP Discount 1 WD My Passport Avengers 1TB (BLACK) Link Link 8,799 65.20% 2 WD My Passport Avengers 2TB (BLUE) Link Link 9,299 64.10% 3 WD My Passport Avengers 2TB (BLACK) Link Link 9,299 64.10% 4 WD My Passport Avengers 4TB (BLUE) Link Link 13,299 63.30% 5 WD My Passport Avengers 4TB (BLACK) Link Link 13,299 63.30% 6 WD My Passport Avengers 5TB (BLACK) Link Link 14,299 63.80% 7 WD My Passport Avengers 5TB (BLUE) Link Link 14,299 63.80% 8 WD My Passport Avengers 6TB (BLACK) Link Link 18,299 64.90% 9 WD Elements EE Portable 1TB (BLACK) Link Link 8,699 64.40% 10 WD Elements EE Portable 2TB (BLACK) Link Link 9,199 65.70% 11 WD Elements EE Portable 4TB (BLACK) Link Link 13,299 64.90% 12 WD Elements EE Portable 6TB (BLACK) Link Link 18,299 65.40%

WD My Passport HDD

The WD My Passport is a slim and durable portable storage solution designed for life on the go, offering up to 6TB capacity to securely store and carry your photos, videos, and important files. It enables easy, scheduled backups with built-in software while helping protect data from ransomware and unauthorized access

WD Elements Portable HDD

Designed for fast data transfers and seamless connectivity with USB 3.2 Gen 1. With up to 6TB capacity, it offers ample space to store and access your photos, videos, and important files on the go. Its plug-and-play design ensures effortless expandability

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Western Digital

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