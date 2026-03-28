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WD brings exciting deals on this World Backup Day, available on Amazon & Flipkart starting 26th March

By NCN News Network
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Every year on March 31, World Backup Day serves as a reminder to protect valuable data. From photos and videos to important work files, much of the daily life now exists digitally, but without resilient backup habits in place.

A simple step toward a backup routine are external storage solutions like the WD My Passport and WD Elements. These portable, high-capacity drives are built to keep personal memories and important files safe and accessible.

For a limited time, customers can take advantage of discounts up to 65% on both Amazon and Flipkart from 26th to 31st March.2026.

World Backup Day is a good moment to start. Back up today.

S. No.ProductAmazonFlipkartWBD SRPDiscount
1WD My Passport Avengers 1TB (BLACK)LinkLink8,799 65.20%
2WD My Passport Avengers 2TB (BLUE)LinkLink9,299 64.10%
3WD My Passport Avengers 2TB (BLACK)LinkLink9,299 64.10%
4WD My Passport Avengers 4TB (BLUE)LinkLink13,299 63.30%
5WD My Passport Avengers 4TB (BLACK)LinkLink13,299 63.30%
6WD My Passport Avengers 5TB (BLACK)LinkLink14,299 63.80%
7WD My Passport Avengers 5TB (BLUE)LinkLink14,299 63.80%
8WD My Passport Avengers 6TB (BLACK)LinkLink18,299 64.90%
9WD Elements EE Portable 1TB (BLACK)LinkLink8,699 64.40%
10WD Elements EE Portable 2TB (BLACK)LinkLink9,199 65.70%
11WD Elements EE Portable 4TB (BLACK)LinkLink13,299 64.90%
12WD Elements EE Portable 6TB (BLACK)LinkLink18,299 65.40%

WD My Passport HDD

The WD My Passport is a slim and durable portable storage solution designed for life on the go, offering up to 6TB capacity to securely store and carry your photos, videos, and important files. It enables easy, scheduled backups with built-in software while helping protect data from ransomware and unauthorized access

WD Elements Portable HDD

Designed for fast data transfers and seamless connectivity with USB 3.2 Gen 1. With up to 6TB capacity, it offers ample space to store and access your photos, videos, and important files on the go. Its plug-and-play design ensures effortless expandability

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Western Digital

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