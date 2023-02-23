WD Black Cup Season 4 Concluded on a Grand Scale

- Advertisement - -

WD Black Cup’s grand finale was a LAN event whereas the rest of the tournament was online. The WD Black Cup Season 4 (held during February 1-4, 2023) featured the top players of India competing in Real Cricket and CSGO as they fought for bragging rights. Both games featured open-for-all qualifiers in which hundreds of players from every nook and corner of the country competed. After a series of qualifiers, the best two players in Real Cricket and the top two teams in CSGO are heading to the national capital to compete in the first-ever WD Black Cup LAN-based grand finale. Besides CSGO, Overwatch 2 and Real Cricket, the WD Black Cup Season 4 also included Pokémon UNITE which happened online. After an intense tournament, S8UL edged out Marcos Gaming in the finals to become the champions. The IGS 2023 is an initiative by the Confederation of India (CII) and is supported by the Government of India (GOI). The WD Black Cup Season 4 is being broadcast by Skyesports. Nvidia GeForce is the ‘powered by’ sponsor while Amazon is the exclusive e-commerce partner.

As Esport’s popularity continues to blossom, component manufacturers are consistently doing their bit to raise the bar of their gaming-focused tech, be it the innovation in the hardware specs, or the applications wrapping the entire gaming experience. With Esports being recognised in India, the opportunity is ripe now to evolve this ecosystem and Western Digital with its WD_Black Cup is right in the middle of the action. We are thrilled to have conceived the idea of WD_Black Cup under the leadership of Jaganathan Chelliah and it’s absolutely delightful to see the progress we have made in the last 4 seasons spread across 2 years!

Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director, Marketing – India, Middle East & Africa, Western Digital

Commenting on the tournament Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director – Marketing, India, Middle East & TIA, Western Digital, said, “WD_BLACK Cup has become a hugely popular esports event in India which many gamers look forward to participating in. Through this initiative, we endeavor to promote esports by nurturing and recognizing gaming talent in the country.”

WD_Black Cup has evolved since its first season, with the entire team creating a platform that will contribute towards the growth of the eSports community in India.

Western Digital is a leading provider of data storage solutions & products that create environments for data to thrive. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, Western Digital’s industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Their data-centric solutions are comprised of the WD, Western Digital, G-Technology, and SanDisk brands. Western Digital also provides world class gaming memory solutions. Western Digital (WD), driving the innovations to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data, has been one of the pioneers in organizing the Esports tournaments.

