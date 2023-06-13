Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd awarded the EPC contract for solar power project by energy arm of India’s leading Steel and Power Conglomerate

By NCN News Network
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for 6.5 MWp (DC) / 5 MW (AC) solar power project for energy arm of India’s leading Steel and Power Conglomerate in the Chhattisgarh.

The project is spread across a sprawling 23-acre plot. The power generated by the project will be evacuated at the 33 kV level and injected into the existing 33 kV Switchyard. As part of the engagement, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd will also assume responsibility for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of the solar power plant for a period of 5 years from the date of commissioning. 

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (WRTL) is subsidiary company of Waaree Energies and spearheading the Solar EPC business of Group. WRTL is also a solar developer that finances, constructs, owns and operates solar projects. Headquartered in Mumbai, WRTL operate across geographies, focusing on long-term investments within the commercial and industrial customer segments.

