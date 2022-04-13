Volume Production of Micron GDDR6X Announced

- Advertisement -

Micron Technology announced the volume production of its new 16Gb GDDR6X memory, which is now shipping in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. The latest GDDR6X memory, available only from Micron, features twice the capacity and up to 15% higher performance over the previous 8Gb version. These additional capabilities mean end users can experience razor-sharp visuals, higher frame rates and outstanding performance in memory-intensive applications like gaming and content creation.

Today Micron extends its performance leadership by providing a new graphics memory with 16Gb capacity and running at an industry-best 21Gb/s in the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. With a performance roadmap up to 24Gb/s, GDDR6X is ready for data-hungry applications of the future. Additionally, Micron’s innovative use of PAM4 signal techniques in GDDR6X make it more power efficient than any of the GDDR6 products publicly available.1

Mark Montierth, vice president and general manager of High-Performance Memory and Networking at Micron

“The industry-leading capabilities of Micron’s GDDR6X memory help bring new levels of realism and performance to the most demanding applications,” said Mark Montierth, vice president and general manager of High-Performance Memory and Networking at Micron. “Micron is once again at the forefront of the memory innovation powering today’s highest bandwidth solutions and built with the advanced process and interface technology to enable continued graphics performance leadership.”

As games and graphic rendering techniques become even more sophisticated, graphics processing units require massive amounts of data to move at incredible speeds, which can challenge system graphics memory. Virtual reality gaming, 4K and 8K monitors with 240Hz refresh rates, and intense 3D CAD applications stretch the limits of graphics systems. The unrivaled memory bandwidth of GDDR6X enables these high-resolution experiences with ultra-fast frame rates and near-instant rendering, providing users with lifelike effects. GDDR6X capabilities, integrated with the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, improve real-time ray tracing and neural graphics processing to deliver the immersive, cinematic effects virtual worlds demand. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti features 24GB of GDDR6X enabling 40 teraflops of GPU performance.2 The breakthrough bandwidth of GDDR6X is possible because of Micron’s groundbreaking work with PAM4 signal transmission technology, which has revolutionized how memory moves data.

Micron’s PAM4 signaling technique means GDDR6X increases memory bandwidth and powers system bandwidth up to 1TB/s, making it the optimal choice for graphics applications that require exceptionally fast, lower power memory. No other memory vendor offers this capability.

The addition of 16Gb GDDR6X memory marks an important milestone in the growth of Micron’s Ultra-Bandwidth Solutions portfolio, which includes GDDR6 and HBM2E. Together, these solutions comprise the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of high-performance, high-bandwidth products designed to feed data-intensive applications.

