VNS International Pvt Ltd Secures AMD Exceptional Partner Award for Workstation Excellence in Q1 2026

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VNS International Pvt. Ltd. has achieved a remarkable milestone, further strengthening its leadership in the high-performance computing space, by being honored with the AMD Exceptional Partner Award in the Workstation Category for Q1 2026.

The prestigious recognition was presented during the AMD APN Partner Acceleration Day held in Delhi, bringing together key industry players and channel partners.

This accolade reflects VNS International’s consistent performance, strong market execution, and commitment to delivering cutting-edge workstation solutions powered by AMD technologies. From closing impactful deals to ensuring exceptional customer satisfaction, the company’s journey has been driven by dedication, resilience, and a customer-first approach.

Speaking on the achievement, the company expressed heartfelt gratitude to AMD for its continued support and partnership, emphasizing that this recognition belongs to the entire VNS team whose collective efforts made this milestone possible.

With this achievement, VNS International Pvt. Ltd. further strengthens its position as a trusted partner in the IT ecosystem, while setting its sights on even greater milestones in the future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / VNS International

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