VNS International Pvt Ltd Expects Great Demand for High-End IT Products of HP and Others in 2023

VNS International Pvt Ltd is a Delhi-based Distributor for a wide range of IT products and peripherals for different leading brands. VNS Internationals is an authorized partner of HP for the past 22 years. Recently, HP, in association with VNS International, opened its India’s first HP Z Centre of Excellence, an experience centre in Nehru Place, New Delhi. In an interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Neeraj Garg, Director, VNS International Pvt Ltd, shares about the company’s operations, association with HP, and future plans.

Please brief us about VNS International, its journey and policy.

VNS International Pvt Ltd started business in IT from 1998 with Retailing and executing IT projects for Govt & PSU offices. Subsequently we started distribution and through our channel partners we expanded our operations to cover customers in most verticals like SOHOs, SMBs, Corporates, Enterprises, Institutions mostly in Delhi-NCR region. The company works end to end with channel partners by providing presales technical support and helps them close business with their end customers. Our company follows three principles : Visualize – Visualize to materialize; Nurture -Nurture customer relationships and trust; & Strive – Strive to give the best, always.

Please cast some light on your association with HP and their current offerings you are dealing.

VNS International and HP have been associated for over 22 years now. HP has always been a very partner friendly company and our partnership with HP has grown stronger year after year. HP provides partners clear maps on how to grow and succeed. For HP, we distribute high-end computing products like workstations, mobile workstations, premium laptops, all in one desktops, premium TFTs/ displays along-with servers and storage. Our focus for next few quarters is HP Z Tower Workstations and HP Zbook Mobile Workstations along-with solutions involving these products. Workstations provide higher computing power, performance storage, professional graphics, greater expandability, higher memory capacity, ISV certifications and collaboration & performance tuning.

Please share your feelings about the recently opened HP’s Z Centre of Excellence and your partnership in this regard.

This HP Z Centre of Excellence is India’s first centre that will help the customers who need any technology product for video editing, gaming & game development, architecture, creative professionals, Media & Entertainment, Product Design & Development, Education, VR/XR applications, Data Analytics. Here we have installed the entire hardware ecosystem along with software so anybody who is a gamer, photographer, or professional can just book an appointment, try out the hardware for their requirement, decide what suits them before making final call on purchase. Overall, this is first of its kind experience Centre by HP in the world. We are expecting great response from our clients and customers for this.

What is your promotion policy?

We are actively using marketing tools like Print Media and Digital Media for promotion and product awareness. We have increased focus on Digital marketing in last couple of years with presence on all social media networks as well. Apart from consumer market, we are also focusing on high end computing products and solutions on ML, AI, and VR for industries like Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Education, Financial Services, Geospatial, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Gas, Product Development, Video Surveillance, etc.

What is the impact of WFH & LFH on distribution business? How do you see the demand for HP products?

Today, distribution is going digital and that is the way forward to overcome disruptions like pandemic, lockdowns, etc. On the other hand, the pandemic has also spurred demand for many products and services like video conferencing, headsets, and home entertainment. Today, global supply-chain disruption and huge shortages of components are some of the challenges in distribution. PC market is seeing huge demand for personal computing products mainly in laptops due to disruptions in work and education from the pandemic. WFH & LFH have fuelled the demand for laptops to a level where we are unable to meet the same due to global supply-chain disruption and huge shortages of components. Demand for HP products has similarly grown many fold and we with HP and working overtime for our customers to try and meet timelines to ensure smooth business functioning. We expect the demand to continue to be high for at least next one year.

Please brief about targets in terms revenue & market share for 2023?

VNS International has set a goal to double our revenues in FY 2023-24. We have increased our focus and investments in emerging market segments for gaming, AI, ML and VR which need high-end computing products and solutions. Since last year the company has invested in building technical expertise and product availability for complete range. The company has focused to work with channel partners to grow this business segment apart from working directly with end customers. Further we plan to expand our portfolio of high end computing products by fostering more and more tie-ups this fiscal year. We want to expand and grow high-end computing business to the next level.

