Visionet earns Great Place to Work Certification across five key regions for the year 2025-26

Visionet Systems, a leading IT services firm, is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the 2025-26 year across five key regions – USA, Canada, India, UK, and Germany. This prestigious certification reflects Visionet’s dedication to building a thriving, inclusive workplace where employees feel valued, motivated, and empowered to grow.

The certification process involved an in-depth employee survey assessing five key dimensions of workplace culture: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and a sense of belonging.

Visionet employees expressed a strong sense of team pride, justice, community, and leadership transparency, with a remarkable 90% global participation rate in the survey. 78% of employees take pride in their work, and over 81% take pride in their team and are willing to go the extra mile to support one another.

Additionally, 84% of Visionet employees believe that management is approachable and easy to communicate with, and over 85% believe that justice prevails within the organization. Many employees highlighted Visionet’s commitment to fostering career growth, offering leadership exposure, and providing access to learning platforms that support professional development.

“This certification is more than just a recognition—it is a reflection to the culture we have built together,” said Ms. Suvarna Nikam, SVP, Human Resources at Visionet. “Every team member at Visionet plays a crucial role in shaping our workplace, and we are committed to ensuring that Visionet continues to strengthen as an environment where our people feel inspired, supported, and empowered to achieve their full potential.”

Visionet’s approach to employee experience goes beyond policies; it is embedded in the company’s values. Employees frequently highlight how leadership maintains an open and transparent communication style, sharing updates and driving inclusivity through various initiatives. The company’s employee-centric policies not only prioritize professional development but also emphasize work-life balance, ensuring that individuals can thrive both personally and professionally. 81% of employees say they feel a strong sense of belonging at Visionet and believe they are an integral part of the organization.

“This achievement is a testament to the incredible people who make Visionet what it is today,” said Mr. Kamran Ozair, CEO of Visionet. “Our success has always been driven by our people, and earning this certification across all our geographies reinforces our deep commitment to fostering a workplace where trust, collaboration, and innovation thrive. I am immensely proud of our teams and grateful for their dedication to making Visionet not just a great place to work, but a great place to grow and succeed together.”

Visionet’s journey to workplace excellence does not stop here. By continuously listening to employees and adapting to their evolving needs, Visionet remains committed to ensuring it is a great place to work for all.

As one employee shared, “From changing roles to gaining leadership exposure and working on projects that match my strengths and interests, Visionet has offered plenty of opportunities to grow. What stands out to me is how the company truly values learning and capability development, both through formal programs and on-the-job experiences. The flexibility and supportive culture, combined with a genuine sense of empathy from leaders and colleagues, make a real difference. Add to that the diversity, great benefits, and the chance to work on cutting-edge projects, it’s easy to see why Visionet continues to be a place where I feel supported and excited to stay.”

