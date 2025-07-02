Visionet announces Anand Sampath’s expanded leadership role overseeing India center operations

- Advertisement -

Visionet Systems Inc., a leading IT services firm, announced that Mr. Anand Sampath, Global Head of Business Process Services (BPS), will take on additional responsibilities overseeing the company’s India center operations.

This leadership transition follows the departure of Sandeep Agarwal, who played a key role in scaling the India center over the past four years. His contributions have helped establish a strong operational foundation and growth trajectory.

The transition comes as the India center continues to play an increasingly vital role in Visionet’s global delivery and talent strategy. Anand, with over two decades of experience leading high-performing teams and driving operational excellence across global functions, is well-positioned to guide this next phase of growth.

Reflecting on his expanded role and Visionet’s continued investment in its India operations, Anand shared his vision for the future.

“I’m honored to take on this expanded role at such a pivotal time for Visionet’s India center. Building on the strong foundation already in place, my focus will be on deepening execution, fostering innovation, and creating an environment where our teams can thrive and deliver world-class outcomes for our clients,” said Mr. Anand Sampath, Global Head of BPS, Visionet Systems Inc.

He will work closely with regional leaders to further strengthen execution, enable cross-functional alignment, and ensure Visionet’s India operations are well-positioned to meet evolving client needs.

“Anand brings a strong delivery mindset, deep operational rigor, and a collaborative leadership style that aligns perfectly with the direction we’re headed,” said Mr. Kamran Ozair, CEO of Visionet. “This phase is about building on our momentum in India, and I’m confident Anand will play a pivotal role in taking our capabilities to the next level.”

Visionet remains committed to developing its India center as a hub for delivery excellence, and leadership talent. The company will continue to invest in empowering local teams and aligning leadership structures to drive long-term impact.

