ViewSonic Unveils One of the Largest Interactive Displays – a 110-Inch ViewBoard with Native 4K Resolution

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and edtech solutions, reveals the ViewBoard® IFP110 interactive display, a 110-inch screen with native 4K UHD resolution. The IFP110 is one of the largest interactive displays in the market and this big screen was unveiled first time at InfoComm India. Its 5-by 8-feet screen is equivalent to four 55-inch displays in a 2×2 layout, offering a bezel-free and immersive viewing experience. Going beyond the corporate and educational sectors, this expansive display offers an interactive, touch-screen video wall solution that enhances unified communications and fosters creativity, suitable for various large venues such as malls, museums, airports, and showrooms.

The cutting-edge large-size display is also designed to meet the evolving needs of the Indian market and offers unmatched clarity and collaboration. With built-in software for multitasking and advanced content sharing, this large screen is designed to boost productivity and engagement in both business and academic settings. The ViewBoard IFP110 features a built-in operating system that allows multimedia content to be played without external devices. The USB-C ports offer single-wire connectivity, and the VESA-compatible design provides flexible installation options.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India

“With the launch of the ViewBoard IFP110, we underscore our commitment to bringing cutting-edge, large-format visual solutions to the Indian market. We are aiming to transcend education and corporate spaces, by redefining large venues with immersive, interactive experiences that captivate and engage audiences,” said Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India. “Understanding the industry’s diverse requirements, we are developing products that meet the needs of our users. The IFP110 brings ultra-high resolution and built-in collaboration features designed to transform how businesses, educational institutions, and large public spaces engage with technology. From corporate meetings to interactive classrooms or dynamic public venues, this product offers a seamless, efficient experience that promotes collaboration on a large scale. We’re excited to introduce a solution that not only enhances productivity but also elevates engagement across various sectors in India.”

The recently launched products are tailored to enhance engagement and collaboration across diverse environments. The product boosts a stunning 4K (3840×2160) Ultra HD resolution for an immersive visual experience and its 120Hz refresh rate ensures crystal-clear visuals for even the most dynamic content. Its intuitive launcher ensures seamless navigation, complemented by Google, Microsoft, and Apple. The product also prioritizes user convenience and security with hassle-free sign-in options with its NFC technology. It allows users to unlock the display and access their personalized settings and accounts with a simple tap of an NFC card*.

The integrated 8-array microphone with noise-canceling technology captures every word with clarity, making it perfect for large-scale environments. Integrated with ViewSonic’s TeamOne™ software, it transforms its 110″ screen into an infinite digital whiteboard. Teams can collaborate in real-time, from anywhere, with unlimited space for brainstorming and content sharing. This seamless integration enhances creativity and productivity from anywhere. The display’s vCast™ streaming and ViewSonic Manager™ for remote device management further optimize efficiency, enabling smooth content sharing and control over multiple devices.

Furthermore, the IFP110 boasts an EPEAT Silver certification for its energy efficiency, reduced carbon footprint, and sustainable end-of-life management—making it an ideal, eco-friendly solution for schools, businesses and large venues.

* NFC Card Feature will be available in Q4 2024 onwards

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ViewSonic

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 159