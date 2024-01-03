ViewSonic Unveils Cutting–Edge Gaming Monitors, for an all-Inclusive Gaming Experience

- Advertisement - -

ViewSonic Corp. is excited to announce the launch of four cutting-edge gaming monitors that promise to elevate gaming and entertainment experience. Building on their legacy of delivering high-quality displays, the new line-up includes theVX3219-2K-PRO-2, VX2758A-2K-PRO-2, and VX79 series-FHD, all designed to provide immersive visuals and superior performance. These monitors are equally suitable for hardcore enthusiasts who meticulously construct gaming rigs and casual players who embark on gaming adventures in their leisure time.

In a league of its own, the VX3219-2K-PRO-2 features a high 165Hz refresh rate, offering superb visuals with minimal input lag. AMD FreeSync™ Premium ensures screen tearing and stuttering are things of the past, making your gaming experience seamless. With a remarkable response time < 0.5ms, this monitor delivers unprecedented screen quality and speed. It is also equipped with ViewSonic’s exclusive ViewMode™ pre-sets, allowing optimized screen performance for different home entertainment applications, from watching movies to editing and gaming. With DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs, it offers flexible connectivity for general use and entertainment.

With its excellent 170Hz refresh rate and immersive screen, the VX2758A-2K-PRO-2 offers a unique visual experience. The minimum input lag and crisp animations will be a delight for the players, and the variable refresh rate technology keeps the screen from tearing or stuttering, offering for a responsive and fluid gaming experience.

The VX2479-HD-PRO is a 24″ FHD monitor featuring HDMI, equipped with SuperClear® IPS technology. This monitor delivers stunning image quality with brilliant visual performance, and its high 165Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals and minimal input lag. For those who demand a larger display, the VX2779-HD-PRO is a 27″ FHD monitor featuring HDMI and SuperClear® IPS technology. Its high 180Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals and minimal input lag, making it a perfect companion for work and play. Like its smaller counterpart, this monitor combines outstanding performance with a sleek, elegant design.

Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director of Sales and Marketing – IT Business, ViewSonic India

Speaking about the new series launch, Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director of Sales and Marketing – IT Business, ViewSonic India said, “These new gaming monitors represent a significant leap forward in our gaming series. With advanced technology and stunning visuals, we proudly offer gamers and entertainment enthusiasts a range of monitors that elevate their experience to new levels of immersion and performance. Our commitment to providing innovative and high-quality displays continues with the launch of these four monitors. Gamers, content creators, and professionals can now experience their favourite activities with enhanced visuals, smooth animations, and minimal input lag.”

The VX79 series includes 24” and 27” inch monitors with a high refresh rate and lightning-fast 1ms MPRT response time. This series ensures smooth visuals and minimal input lag ideal for gamers seeking a competitive advantage. The displays are designed to elevate visual experience through the Variable refresh rate technology, it eliminates screen tearing and reduces stuttering while the HDR10 delivers stellar contrast and color accuracy. Additionally, the monitors are designed to enhance the visual experience by providing hassle-free connectivity with HDMI and DisplayPort inputs.

ViewSonic designs its gaming monitors to cater to gamers of all skill levels, delivering exceptional performance with lightning-fast speed and captivating visuals. With attentively tailored features, the company ensures that every gaming experience is truly exceptional.

The monitors will be priced at:

Model Name MRP EUP Amazon Link Flipkart Link VX2479-HD-PRO 15990 9999 VX2479-HD-PRO_Amazon VX2479-HD-PRO_Flipkart VX2779-HD-PRO 19900 11999 VX2779-HD-PRO_Amazon VX2779-HD-PRO_Flipkart VX2758A-2K-PRO-2 40000 19499 VX2758A-2K-PRO-2_Amazon VX2758A-2K-PRO-2_Flipkart VX3219-2K-PRO-2 50000 25499 VX3219-2K-PRO-2_Amazon VX3219-2K-PRO-2_Flipkart

All products are available on Amazon, Flipkart and all leading retail stores across India.

