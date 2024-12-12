ViewSonic Unveils Comprehensive Monitor Lineup at India’s First-Ever ColorPro Awards Exhibition

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic, a global leader in visual solutions, unveiled its latest monitor lineup at the ColorPro Awards 2024 Exhibition: Momentum event in India. The new range features cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance tailored for creative professionals, modern workspaces, and gamers. Highlights include an AI monitor, ultra-fast gaming monitors, and a 5K display with automatic color calibration designed for creators, especially Mac users—all engineered to deliver outstanding visual quality and enhance productivity.

ViewSonic also showcased the winning artworks from the ColorPro Awards, celebrating the vibrant creative community and inspiring the pursuit of exceptional visual expression. These remarkable pieces embody the spirit of innovation and artistry, encouraging both established and emerging creatives to push the boundaries of visual storytelling. India shined at the event, having made over 2,500 submissions under four award categories: Photography, Videography, Digital, and Generated Art. “Riders of the Volcano” from India bagged third place under the photography category.

Mr. Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic

“We are excited to introduce our latest monitor lineup, which reflects ViewSonic’s unwavering commitment to innovation and user-centric design. From AI monitor with intelligent sensening for modern workspaces to ultra-fast gaming displays and cutting-edge solutions tailored for creative professionals, this range is designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s users. By integrating advanced technologies like AI and Thunderbolt™ 4, we continue to elevate user experience, productivity, and creativity to new heights,” said Mr. Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic.

Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director – Sales and Marketing -IT Division at ViewSonic.

“We are delighted to host the first-ever local exhibition of the ColorPro Awards in India, as part of its global fifth-year milestone. This marks an exciting step in bringing the celebration of creativity and innovation closer to our Indian audience. The comprehensive monitor lineup we’re showcasing is tailored to meet the specific needs of Indian users across creative, business, and gaming sectors. By integrating cutting-edge technology, we remain committed to delivering solutions that enhance productivity and user experiences,” said Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director – Sales and Marketing -IT Division at ViewSonic.

VG2748A-2K: AI Monitor with Intelligent Sensing Technology

The latest AI monitor is designed to revolutionize the workspace by prioritizing user comfort, privacy, and sustainability. Equipped with an Ambient Light Sensor, it automatically optimizes screen brightness and backlight settings to enhance viewing comfort. Features like Posture Check, Break Reminder, and Focused Attention Mode ensure ergonomic support, improved focus, and better health during long work sessions. For privacy, the monitor integrates Privacy Alert and Auto-Dimmer, helping prevent visual hacking and safeguarding sensitive information. Additionally, this monitor promotes sustainability through its Power-Saving Mode, Energy Star and EPEAT certifications, and eco-friendly packaging.

A New Series of ColorPro Monitors Designed for Exceptional Creative Work

VP2788-5K: The 5K Monitor tailored for Mac Users

The VP2788-5K is purpose-built for Mac users, seamlessly integrating with the Apple ecosystem through its advanced hardware and self-developed software to deliver an unparalleled visual and professional experience. With stunning 5K resolution at 218 PPI, featuring 99% DCI-P3, this monitor ensures vibrant and consistent colors that align perfectly with Apple’s visual standards. Its Thunderbolt™ 4 connectivity supports effortless integration with peripherals, while the unique dual 5K daisy-chaining capability expands multitasking potential.

VP2776T-4K & VP3276T-4K Thunderbolt™ 4 Monitors

The VP2776T-4K and VP3276T-4K Thunderbolt™ 4 monitors set a new standard for connectivity and efficiency, designed for both creative and professionals. With dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports offering blazing-fast speeds of up to 40 Gbps, they enable lightning-quick data transfer, dual 4K display support via Daisy Chain, and streamlined workflows—all with a single cable. Coupled with a comprehensive array of connectivity options—including dual HDMI 2.1, USB-C, DisplayPort 1.4, and Ethernet—these monitors deliver seamless docking and integration into any setup. Featuring stunning 4K UHD resolution, Delta E <2 color accuracy, and a 98% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB color gamut, they provide vibrant, true-to-life visuals to meet the demands of professionals.

VP3285- 4K-OLED: Unmatched Precision and Performance for Creators

The VP3285-4K-OLED raises the bar for professional displays with cutting-edge OLED technology, delivering true blacks and over 1.07 billion colors (true 10-bit) for unmatched visual clarity. Enhanced by an Intelligent Sensor suite—including Ambient Light, Human Position, and Gesture Control—this monitor offers an intuitive and immersive user experience.

Designed for creative professionals, it boasts 98% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB color coverage, Pantone Validation, and Delta E < 2 for precise and consistent color accuracy. With versatile connectivity options and daisy-chaining functionality, the VP3285-4K-OLED simplifies workflows, making it an essential tool for seamless productivity and creativity.

Next-level Gaming Monitors: XG325D-4K-OLED and XG2737

For gamers seeking the ultimate competitive edge, ViewSonic introduces the XG325D-4K-OLED and XG2737 monitors. The XG325D-4K-OLED is a 32-inch 4K UHD OLED display that offers dual mode feature, allowing users to switch between 4K at 240Hz or FHD at 480Hz. This monitor also features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for tear-free, smooth gameplay and an incredibly fast 0.03ms GtG response time.

The XG2737 is a 27-inch FHD IPS monitor boasting an impressive 520Hz refresh rate and a 1ms MPRT response time, perfect for fast-paced competitive gaming. Both monitors are equipped with advanced features to enhance the gaming experience, including multiple connectivity options and built-in speakers for immersive audio.

ViewSonic is set to bring its latest range of advanced monitors to India in the first half of 2025. With a focus on innovation and superior visual quality, these monitors are designed to meet the evolving needs of both professionals and gamers, promising to elevate the viewing experience to new heights.

