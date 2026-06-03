ViewSonic Unveils AI-Powered IN05 Series EDLA Interactive Displays with Advanced AI Classroom Tools

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ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, has unveiled the new AI-powered IN05 Series ViewBoard — IN6505-N (65”), IN7505-N (75”), and IN8605-N (86”) in India. Designed to transform modern classrooms, these premium 4K EDLA interactive displays combine advanced AI teaching and collaboration tools with powerful performance to deliver smarter, more intuitive, and highly engaging learning experiences.

AI-Powered Features Designed for the Classroom with IN05 Series

The new AI-powered IN05 series ViewBoard stand out with a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools purpose-built for the classroom. These intelligent features are designed to make teaching more efficient while creating richer, more engaging learning experiences for students.

Smarter Teaching Support – Ask AI acts as a powerful voice assistant, enabling teachers to control the ViewBoard naturally through voice commands, smart pen voice capture, or keyboard input. Educators can instantly open files, draw shapes, adjust settings, or change pen colors. Video Pilot further enhances video-based learning by automatically generating structured summaries, timestamped subtitles, and clickable navigation points for quick access to key concepts.

– Ask AI acts as a powerful voice assistant, enabling teachers to control the ViewBoard naturally through voice commands, smart pen voice capture, or keyboard input. Educators can instantly open files, draw shapes, adjust settings, or change pen colors. Video Pilot further enhances video-based learning by automatically generating structured summaries, timestamped subtitles, and clickable navigation points for quick access to key concepts. Enhanced Classroom Engagement – AI Painter delivers intelligent drawing assistance through voice, pen, or text input, while AI Mind Map instantly generates structured mind maps from keywords, topics, or images. Together, these tools make brainstorming, concept mapping, and lesson planning far more interactive and efficient.

– AI Painter delivers intelligent drawing assistance through voice, pen, or text input, while AI Mind Map instantly generates structured mind maps from keywords, topics, or images. Together, these tools make brainstorming, concept mapping, and lesson planning far more interactive and efficient. Instant Assisted Learning & Problem Solving – The new ViewBoard accelerate understanding through practical AI tools that support students directly. Circle Go allows users to draw a circle around any content or math problem to receive instant step-by-step solutions, related concepts, visuals, and resources. Calculator Pro offers natural handwritten equation solving and geometric calculations, and Live Subtitle provides real-time multilingual subtitles and translation for both local and online videos

These AI innovations work seamlessly alongside ViewSonic’s proven myViewBoard ecosystem, including Note and myViewBoard Whiteboard software, to create a truly intelligent teaching platform.

Engineered for education environments, the new IN Series models feature ultra-high-definition 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), an octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and Android 16 (EDLA). They also offer seamless USB-C connectivity for single-cable power, data, and display, along with advanced infrared touch technology supporting up to 50 points of touch and precise pen input.

The AI-powered IN05 series ViewBoard delivers exceptional visual performance with bright 400-nit panels, 5000:1 contrast ratio, and anti-glare AG glass. Built for durability and collaboration, the displays support 20W x 2 speakers, comprehensive connectivity including multiple USB ports with smart features and HDMI 2.0, and robust network capabilities. Additional highlights include low blue light certification, energy-efficient operation, and VESA-compatible mounting.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Managing Director, ViewSonic India

“The AI-powered IN05 Series reflects our commitment to creating smarter and more connected learning environments,” said Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Managing Director, ViewSonic India. “By combining AI-powered classroom tools with intuitive collaboration capabilities and high-performance interactive displays, we aim to help educators deliver more engaging and effective learning experiences.”

The ViewSonic IN6505-N, IN7505-N, and IN8605-N ViewBoard will be available in India through authorized ViewSonic education resellers and partners starting in Q2 2026.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ViewSonic

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