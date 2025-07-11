ViewSonic Unveils AI-Driven ViewLessons Studio and Newly Enhanced myViewBoard, Empowering Indian Educators with Next-Generation Teaching Tools

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic Corp., a global leader in visual and EdTech solutions, launched ViewLessons AI Studio in India, reinforcing its commitment to transforming classroom experiences through innovative, AI-powered learning solutions. With over 300 million K–12 students, India presents a massive opportunity—and ViewSonic is meeting it with an AI-powered platform offering 900+ editable, curriculum-aligned lessons mapped to CBSE and ICSE standards. The company also introduced myViewBoard® 3.0, its enhanced interactive whiteboarding software, recently awarded the ISTE Seal for “Creativity Tools,” further driving inclusive, collaborative, and tech-enabled learning across Indian classrooms.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice-President of AV Business at ViewSonic India

“At ViewSonic, we recognize that AI is no longer a distant concept it’s a defining force in how the world works, learns, and communicates,” said Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice-President of AV Business at ViewSonic India. Education must evolve with it. ViewLessons AI Studio is built with this reality in mind, giving teachers in India the ability to generate high-quality, curriculum-aligned lessons in seconds. It’s not just about saving time it’s about unlocking new possibilities in how learning is designed and delivered. Alongside myViewBoard 3.0, which continues to support interactive, accessible teaching, we’re helping educators embrace the future with confidence.”

Redefining Educational Content Creation

India is emerging as a global hub for AI-led innovation in education. To meet the evolving needs of Indian classrooms, ViewSonic introduces ViewLessons AI Studio, a powerful content creation tool designed exclusively for Indian educators. It enables teachers from Grades 1 to 12 to instantly generate fully NCERT-aligned lessons, available in both editable PowerPoint and Open Learning Format (.olf) an open, cross-platform file standard that works seamlessly across devices and software environments.

Unlike conventional template-based tools, ViewLessons AI Studio allows teachers to customize lessons by editing text, inserting multimedia (images, videos), and adding hyperlinks. Educators can tailor content to suit different learning styles and reuse lessons to build a rich digital repository while dramatically reducing preparation time.

ViewSonic’s dual-content model further enhances flexibility: educators can choose from a ready-to-use lesson library or use AI to create bespoke content, supporting a range of digital proficiency levels and classroom contexts across India.

Enhancing Classroom Engagement and Accessibility

Recognized for innovation and inclusivity, myViewBoard® empowers educators with tools to create dynamic, collaborative learning environments. The redesigned Magic Box simplifies navigation and offers categorized content access for subjects like math and science, as well as ad-free YouTube search for uninterrupted media integration.

The platform’s Participate Mode encourages active learning with real-time response tracking and grading, while an AI-powered pen tool enhances interactivity by converting hand-drawn shapes into smart visuals using live web search.

Accessibility remains central to myViewBoard’s design. Inclusive features include immersive reading, text-to-speech, multilingual support, and Irlen filters colored overlays that reduce visual stress and assist learners with dyslexia or Irlen Syndrome. Additional tools such as spotlights, customizable backgrounds, and adaptive layouts support neurodiverse students, including those with ADHD or other cognitive challenges.

myViewBoard supports a wide range of file formats .ppt, .pdf, Google Slides, olf, and. Iwb and offers cloud-based access, enabling educators to manage multiple lesson tabs and share screens in real time, making it a comprehensive digital teaching platform.

Strengthening Leadership in Indian EdTech

As AI continues to transform global education, ViewSonic is deepening its investment in India with solutions built on local insight and relevance. By solving real-world challenges like limited preparation time and the need for engaging, flexible content ViewLessons AI Studio helps educators evolve from content creators to designers of meaningful learning experiences.

With ViewLessons AI Studio and myViewBoard 3.0, ViewSonic delivers future-ready EdTech solutions that empower Indian educators to teach with greater creativity, confidence, and clarity.

