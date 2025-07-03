ViewSonic Rolls Out Foldable 138” LED Display in India, Transforming AV Setups with Plug-and-Play Simplicity

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has launched its latest large-format innovation in India—the LDS138-151, a Foldable 138” All-in-One LED Display engineered for instant use, effortless transport, and immersive visual delivery. Tailored for modern venues that demand high visual impact without the constraints of permanent installations, the LDS138-151 combines seamless design, durable construction, and ultra-flexible operation in one integrated package.

The LDS138-151 arrives as a fully pre-assembled kit, with LED modules, cabinets, and a motorized floor stand that includes an integrated system control box. It can be set up in under 10 minutes, with no wall mounting or external installations required. It eliminates the need for separate power supplies, stitching machines, or control systems. The intuitive all-in-one architecture ensures users can simply power it on and begin presenting, making it ideal for locations where renovations are impractical or where fast deployment is essential.

The LDS138-151 stands out with its innovative structural design that relocates the control box—traditionally placed beneath the screen—into the motorized floor stand. This breakthrough enables a stunning 99% screen-to-body ratio for a cleaner, more immersive viewing experience while also simplifying cable management. The all-in-one control box further enhances functionality by integrating essential system components and housing dual 30W speakers, precisely angled at 45 degrees on a sloped surface to deliver powerful, well-directed sound without the need for external AV equipment.

“With the LDS138-151, we’re addressing a growing demand for large-scale displays that are both powerful and practical,” said Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice-President, AV Business, ViewSonic. “This solution enables enterprises, institutions, and creative environments to deploy big-screen experiences with plug-and-play simplicity. From foldable mobility and all-in-one integration to frameless visuals and vibrant performance, it’s built to impress—wherever it goes.”

Its foldable screen design dramatically reduces packaging volume, allowing it to fit into large passenger elevators and enabling smooth transport between floors or venues. Shipped in a custom-designed movable flight case, the display is safeguarded during transit and primed for immediate use upon arrival. Built for adaptability, the display features a motorized stand that allows up to 65 cm of height adjustment with the press of a button. Combined with 360° silent wheels, it can be moved effortlessly and repositioned for any room layout or event need.

Engineered to perform reliably in high-traffic environments, the LDS138-151 incorporates advanced Glue-on-Board (GOB) surface treatment technology. The transparent epoxy layer provides robust protection against dust, moisture, and minor impacts, earning the display surface an IP54 rating. This ensures durability and long-term performance across public spaces such as galleries, training halls, corporate lobbies, and auditoriums.

Visually, the display offers stunning Full HD clarity with a pixel pitch of 1.588 mm, brightness up to 600 nits, and 100-level brightness adjustment for precise tuning across various lighting conditions. With Cinema SuperColor+™ Technology, it achieves a wide 120% Rec.709 color gamut, delivering lifelike color accuracy for an immersive visual experience even in ambient-light environments. In a design enhancement aimed at maximizing screen immersion, the dual 30W speakers are now positioned on the trolley rather than within the display, reinforcing its uninterrupted, frameless 4-edge visual experience.

The LDS138-151 is built for seamless operation, featuring dual-band 2.4G/5GHz Wi-Fi. It comes pre-installed with the vCast app and supports AirSync, a web-based casting solution for effortless screen sharing from multiple devices. It features a dedicated compartment for mounting a laptop or mini PC, streamlining setup and eliminating the need for extra furniture. With Picture-by-Picture support for up to four HDMI inputs and Picture-in-Picture functionality, it’s ideal for hybrid meetings, video conferencing, and dynamic content delivery. Maintenance is equally user-friendly, thanks to hot-swappable front-access LED modules that allow swift part replacement without moving the display. A simple suction tool ensures easy handling, even for non-technical users.

