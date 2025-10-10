ViewSonic Redefines Display Innovation in India with Sustainable, High-Performance Solutions for Businesses and Education

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic, a global leader in visual solutions, empowers businesses and education with innovation, clarity, and sustainability. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India, shares insights on the company’s latest innovations, display solutions, and strategies for the Indian market.

What makes ViewSonic’s LDC027G-091C stand out in today’s display market?

The LDC027G-091C represents a significant leap in display technology. Powered by Chip-on-Board (COB) technology, it delivers ultra-fine resolution and exceptional clarity even at close distances, thanks to its 0.9mm pixel pitch. What sets it apart is the combination of high image quality, energy efficiency, and durability. Its common cathode technology reduces power consumption by over 40%, and the higher contrast ratio ensures deeper blacks and vibrant imagery. These features make it ideal for premium boardrooms, control rooms, and enterprise branding applications.

How does the LDC Series cater to businesses and educational institutions’ needs?

We understand that display requirements vary across sectors. The LDC Series offers flexible solutions—from fine-pitch, high-resolution LED panels for boardrooms and control rooms to robust models like the LDC031G-251, designed for high-traffic environments. With IP54 and IK06 ratings, this model combines durability with low power consumption, making it perfect for classrooms, retail spaces, and public venues. By offering both performance and resilience, our displays support diverse applications without compromise.

How important are energy efficiency and sustainability in ViewSonic products?

Sustainability is central to our approach. Our COB technology and common cathode design not only enhance performance but also significantly reduce energy consumption. As organizations become more conscious of operational costs and environmental impact, providing solutions that are both high-performing and energy-efficient has become critical. This ensures that our clients can adopt advanced display technologies responsibly and sustainably.

How does ViewSonic ensure a seamless experience across its product portfolio?

Integration and ecosystem thinking are key. Beyond LED displays, our portfolio includes interactive displays, monitors, and collaboration software. We design solutions that complement one another, enabling a cohesive experience across different environments. For example, interactive displays equipped with collaboration tools enhance hybrid working and learning, while our LED panels deliver impactful visual communication for branding and messaging. The goal is to offer a complete solution that supports communication, creativity, and digital transformation.

How is ViewSonic positioning itself to meet evolving market demands in India?

India is rapidly adopting advanced display technologies across sectors, from enterprise and education to retail. We focus on delivering solutions that combine visual impact with practicality. Our strategy revolves around innovation, reliability, and adaptability. Whether it’s enabling immersive digital signage, hybrid collaboration, or high-demand visual deployments, we aim to provide products that not only meet but exceed client expectations, setting benchmarks for performance, durability, and sustainability.

What is your vision for the future of display solutions in India?

We envision a future where advanced display technologies are accessible, versatile, and sustainable. Our mission is to empower businesses, educational institutions, and public spaces with solutions that drive engagement, productivity, and creativity. By continuously innovating and aligning with India’s evolving needs, we aim to shape a market where technology enhances both experiences and operational efficiency.

