ViewSonic Recognized as the No. 1 Interactive Display Brand in India for Five Consecutive Years

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, has held the No. 1 spot in India’s interactive display market since 2020, maintaining its leadership for five consecutive years. Alongside this, the company has also secured the top position in the global interactive display market (excluding China) for two consecutive years of industry leadership in annual ranking since 2023, as per the latest report by Futuresource Consulting. The dual recognition highlights ViewSonic’s steadfast dedication to delivering innovative, impactful display solutions that elevate engagement, collaboration, and productivity across education and corporate environments.

Over the years, ViewSonic has deepened its presence in the Indian interactive display market by developing innovative solutions. Recognizing that the Indian education system has unique requirements, from curriculum alignment to administrative efficiency, ViewSonic has refined its offering by engaging with educators and administrators. This localized approach has led to the development of solutions, like ViewLessons and EdSync, that enhance both teaching and learning experiences.

Tailor-Made Solutions for India’s Education Landscape

ViewLessons, a K-10 digital library, offers comprehensive, editable lesson plans aligned with Bloom’s taxonomy, featuring rich multimedia content to enhance experiential learning. EdSync, an AI-powered LMS and ERP platform designed for Indian schools, streamlines operations for all stakeholders while ensuring data security and compliance with the National Education Policy. With features like automated timetable generation and an AI chatbot trained on school documents, EdSync enables educators to focus more on student engagement rather than administrative tasks. By delivering such tailored solutions, ViewSonic continues to lead the digital learning and smart workplace transformation in India.

Advancing Innovation in Education and Corporate Sectors

ViewSonic’s ViewBoard series offers a wide range of multi-touch interactive displays, with sizes ranging from 43 inches to an impressive 110 inches. These displays are designed to enhance engagement, productivity, and collaboration in both educational and business environments. By expanding its ecosystem, ViewSonic improves its interactive displays and software solutions, creating a seamless digital learning and collaboration experience.

Recently, the ViewBoard series has received multiple industry accolades. The 21:9 5K ViewBoard Ultrawide Series was awarded the Inavation Award 2025 for “Communication and Collaboration Display.” Additionally, its 4K and 5K ViewBoards won Best of Show Awards at ISE 2025 in the categories of “Technology & Learning” and “AV Technology.”

The ViewBoard series also prioritizes sustainability, featuring power-saving capabilities and a built-in device management application that enables users to schedule power on and off, improving energy efficiency. Remarkably, ViewSonic has become the first brand to achieve EPEAT Gold certification and holds the highest number of EPEAT Silver certifications in its category.

ViewSonic continues to set new standards in interactive display technology through innovations. These accomplishments highlight the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance engagement and productivity, delivering user-centric, flexible, and sustainable visual solutions for educators and businesses worldwide.

