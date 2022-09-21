ViewSonic Participates at DIDAC India Displaying Cutting-Edge Technology and Collaborative Solutions for Education

- Advertisement - -

Upscaling the need of educators, ViewSonic India, a leading global provider of visual solutions, displayed innovative technologies and collaborative hardware and software solutions at DIDAC India 2022 (Booth number A8), Asia’s largest and India’s only exhibition and conference for education. The three-day event starts today at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre with global educational resources and solutions being showcased at the event.

Presenting its integrated set of solutions on one platform, ViewSonic hails its innovation in the Edtech sector. At the event, ViewSonic is displaying its latest education solutions centered around myViewBoard ecosystem to help drive greater collaboration across the education industry and community. As a leading EdTech solutions provider, ViewSonic’s ViewBoard interactive displays and myViewBoard platform are being adopted by educational institutions and educators.

Mr. Eric Wei, Asia Pacific General Manager, ViewSonic – Asia Pacific

Mr. Eric Wei, Asia Pacific General Manager, ViewSonic – Asia Pacific, said, “The technological evolution in the education system in the last couple of years has been magnificent, creating promising opportunities for the established and emerging players. We at ViewSonic have been moving steadily to capture the market in the Edtech segment in India. We are excited to be a part of DIDAC India, as it provides us with opportunities to meet with prominent Edtech players and educators in this space. Additionally, our integrated hardware and software ed-tech solutions, are witnessing a significant interest amongst our educators and institutes globally. Implementing and using our wide range of solutions are benefitting educators, learners, and institutes or schools. Over the last couple of years, we have been primarily focusing on positioning our Edtech solutions as one of the best, building sustainable education ecosystem. Apart from this, we are aggressively engaging educators across India to develop communities which will extensively expand our reach amongst educational institutes and educators.”

