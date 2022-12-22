ViewSonic Launches X2000L/B-4K Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projectors 

- Advertisement - -

ViewSonic Corp launches its latest Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projectors – X2000B-4K and X2000L-4K, equipped with 2nd generation laser phosphor technology offering a lifespan of 20,000 lamp-free hours. In addition, the projectors deliver vivid 4K HDR images and amplify audio by theatre-level Harman Kardon speakers, elevating the audio-visual experience instantly. Designed ergonomically, these projectors blend perfectly with the interior and add to the modern home set-up.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President – Sales and Marketing ViewSonic India, said, “Lamp-free technology is taking a wider space in the projector segment, and we at ViewSonic are imperatively focusing on bringing this in our latest projectors. Our flagship models – X2000B-4K and X2000L-4K, are our first Ultra Short Throw smart laser projectors, ideal for home entertainment giving a best-in-class visual and audio performance. We at ViewSonic are committed to updating and implementing new technology. Our X series intends to add aesthetically pleasing design to the projectors to enhance the home interior. We hope to see the same positive feedback from the audience for X2000 as we witnessed with our X1000 projector.”

Blending into Your Space Harmoniously: The new X2000B-4K and X2000L-4K projectors are available in black and white to compliment the aesthetics of any home interior. It is also the finest space-saving option due to its 0.22 ultra-short throw ratio, which delivers a 100″ screen just 23 cm from the wall while keeping the openness of a home. With flexible placement, the projectors have an adjustable setting for all corners, effortlessly projecting high-quality images from every angle. The 60-point adjustment capacity ensures that the projected image is proportioned accurately, even when the surface is curved or spherical. When not in use, the projectors are unobtrusive and aesthetically stunning, blending subtly and harmoniously into the space.

Elevating Your Audio-visual Experience: With its native 4K Ultra HD resolution and theatre-level Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby and DTS soundtracks, the recently launched projectors give a room-filled audio and visual experience. Its 8.3 million pixels deliver accurate, sharp and high-quality images allowing users to enjoy their favourite movies, series and sports in their homes. Additionally, the speakers give richer, crystal-clear, and lifelike surround sound for the vast screen.

Intuitive Operation, Smart Performance: The X2000B-4K and X2000L-4K give a cinematic experience right out of the box, much like a typical TV. With just one click, the projector turns on and instantly achieves its full brightness and colour performance, immersing viewers in an audio-visual feast.

It is loaded with features like screen mirroring, which makes it simple to stream content directly from mobile phones to a large screen. Furthermore, easy connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C ports in the projector enable users to wireless stream content sharing from portable devices, such as phones or tablets, to a large screen. In addition, the projectors can connect to a gaming console, providing a wide range of entertainment possibilities. For example, to enjoy the big-screen fun without disturbing others and can be used as a Bluetooth soundbar. Alternatively, the audio can connect to the user’s Bluetooth headset.

