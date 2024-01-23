ViewSonic Launches World First Projectors Designed for Xbox

- Advertisement - -

ViewSonic Corp. has launched the world’s first “Designed for Xbox” projectors that support 1440p 120hz – a perfect fit for gamers who crave detailed and immersive visuals. These projectors, namely X1-4K and short throw X2-4K LED, deliver buttery-smooth 4K UHD visuals on a large screen of 100″, along with theatre-level sound from Harman Kardon speakers. The projectors are designed to make gaming more exciting and realistic than ever before. With the latest features, gamers can now experience the highest quality visuals with faster refresh rates and additional clarity.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, VP of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, VP of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India said, ” As a surge of gaming enthusiasts emerges within the younger demographic, propelled by the rapid evolution of new-age technology and increased accessibility to internet connections, we are committed to expanding the gaming landscape. With a focus on continuous innovation to cater to the needs of our Indian consumers, we are delighted to unveil the world’s first “Designed for Xbox” projector. In collaboration with Microsoft, we are excited to enhance the gaming journey for every Xbox enthusiast. Meticulously crafted, our product seamlessly integrates an exclusive blend of resolution and refresh rate, thereby taking the gaming experience to new heights. Our unwavering dedication to innovation propels us forward as we strive to elevate the overall home entertainment experience for all.”

Compatible with Xbox for a Smooth Gaming Experience

The X1-4K and X2-4K LED projectors offer the best possible experience with Xbox games and are black and green, echoing the design of the Xbox Series X. They also boast Xbox-exclusive resolution and refresh rate combinations, plus the projector’s 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input and 240Hz refresh rate, ensuring all can enjoy perfectly smooth gameplay.

Besides the responsive gaming experience, the projectors are designed with intuitive operations for instant fun. They are compatible with Xbox’s CEC (consumer electronics control), which means that when the console is started, the projector is turned on simultaneously. Furthermore, when the console is connected via HDMI 2, the projector automatically switches to gaming mode, providing the best visuals with enhanced colors. Experience vivid imagery with unparalleled detail and clarity, ensuring ultra-smooth gaming even in high-speed action sequences. The Texas Instruments 0.65″ DMD chip provides a high native contrast ratio, unveiling every detail in dark and bright scenes for an unmatched gaming visual experience.

Realizing a Home Entertainment Hub at Ease

The X1-4K and X2-4K offer an all-rounded audiovisual feast when combined with the 4K HDR resolution and Harman Kardon speakers. By utilizing the 3rd generation LED technology, these projectors provide 2,900 Lumens of enhanced brightness, ensuring crystal-clear images in any environment. They promise years of low maintenance with a 30,000-hour-long lifespan. In

addition, as the world’s first projector brand to receive the TÜV SÜD’s Low Blue Light certification, the two projectors are certified to alleviate concerns of eye damage and discomfort caused by prolonged viewing.

Furthermore, these projectors provide great flexibility in installation for spaces with varying designs and sizes. The X1-4K, with its standard throw ratio, is primarily intended for ceiling-mounted installations, conserving floor spaces without encountering any obstructions. On the other hand, the short throw X2-4K can be conveniently placed on a coffee table to project a wide 100” display from only 1.5m away. Moreover, the projectors do not require central positioning during setup due to their horizontal/vertical keystone and 4 corner adjustment capabilities. This allows users to obtain perfectly-shaped images from side projection without the need to rearrange the furniture. These easy setup features make these projectors an ideal solution for creating an immersive gaming or cinema room at home.

