ViewSonic Launches VP2756-4K Pantone Validated ColorPro Monitor

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announced a new addition to their latest Pantone Validated series – VP2756-4K UHD ColorPro professional monitor. The 27-inch full Ultra high-definition monitor delivers unmatched color accuracy with vivid and life-like colours for all professional applications. The ColorPro monitor comes with a 100% sRGB color gamut with near-precise color production incorporating Delta E<2 colour accuracy.

Designed with creative professionals in mind, the 4K monitor tops the chart/steals the show for its color accuracy which is of utmost importance to the creators like Photographers, the Printing Industry, Fashion designers, Industrial designers, architects, Content Creators, Vloggers, Digital Artists, Music Producer, Interior Designer and so on and so forth. It delivers a Delta E < 2 colour reproduction that ensures high levels of fidelity in simulating the full range of real-world colors as seen by the naked eye. Additionally, the Designer Modes setting in the monitor calibrates it to the sRGB color gamut: an ideal setting for creating digital images and graphics for the web.

Rich in features, the Pantone Validated VP2756-4K monitor presents a high-grade 10-bit panel displaying more than eight million pixels on the screen – up to 300% greater density than other Full HD monitors in the Indian market. Additionally, the 27-inch display allows the most comfortable placement by maximizing your creative output with a full range of swivel, pivot, tilt, and height adjustments.

