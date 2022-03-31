- Advertisement -

ViewSonic launches VA2210-mh & VA2205-mh home & office monitors. Loaded with features, the home-office monitors offer a seamless viewing experience and will be available in all IT retail outlets across India.

ViewSonicVA2205-mh

ViewSonic VA22100-mh &ViewSonic VA2205-mh Home & Office Monitor: ViewSonic VA2210-mh &ViewSonic VA2205-mh are full HD monitors, designed for home and modern office space featuring a narrow bezel design that lets you enjoy a wide range of viewing angles.

ViewSonicVA2210-mh

Additionally, the monitors have a built-in dual speaker that makes it a proper multimedia package equipped with full HD resolution and detailed & clear images. In addition, these displays come with extensive connectivity options including HDMI and VGA inputs, allowing increased setup flexibility when connecting to other devices. The 22” monitors come with Eye Care Technology to help eliminate eye strain caused by extended viewing periods. Moreover, ViewSonic’s exclusive ViewMode function offers a selection of intuitive presets to deliver optimized screen performance for various applications. With an LED backlight and energy-saving Eco-mode, these make a perfect choice of monitors for both, working from home and office in today’s time.

Based on user requirements, the VA2205-mh monitor offers a high contrast panel with detailed & clear images for a wholesome viewing experience. On the other hand, the VA2210-mh comes with a Superclear IPS technology offering more colour accuracy and wider viewing angles.

Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing –IT Business, ViewSonic India

Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing –IT Business, ViewSonic India, said, “At ViewSonic, our focus is towards innovating and designing products based on the need gap and understanding of the market. With hybrid/work from home not going away anytime soon, the launch of VA2201-mh & VA2205-mh home and office monitors will help us in catering to all the professionals with top-class monitor needs. The monitors are equipped with features and design properties that will enhance productivity and provide a smooth workspace environment at home as well as an office.”

