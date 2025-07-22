ViewSonic Launches Three New Projectors in India, Bringing Smart Entertainment and Purposeful Performance Across Home, Classroom, and Office

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has announced the launch of three new projector models in India —the upgraded X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro from its flagship X Series, alongside the all-new SP7 projector. While the X1/X2-4K Pro projectors are designed for premium gaming and home cinema, the SP7 caters to a completely different yet equally important segment: classrooms and corporate meeting spaces. Together, the launches signal ViewSonic’s continued push to redefine visual experiences across both entertainment and productivity-driven environments.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice-President of AV Business at ViewSonic India

“As content consumption and collaboration evolve across homes, classrooms, and offices, there’s a growing need for display solutions that are smart, immersive, and purpose-built,” said Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice-President of AV Business at ViewSonic India. “With the launch of the X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro, we’re bringing cutting-edge gaming and streaming to the big screen with built-in Google TV and ultra-responsive performance. Complementing this, the SP7 is designed to deliver impactful visuals in educational and professional settings, offering high brightness, colour accuracy, and long-lasting efficiency. Together, these innovations reflect our vision of creating seamless, high-quality experiences across every space.”

Next-Gen Gaming and Streaming Redefined with X1-4K & X2-4K Pro

Now equipped with built-in Google TV, the “Designed for Xbox” X1-4K Pro and X2-4K Pro projectors offer an all-in-one entertainment and streaming solution. Featuring native 4K HDR, 1440p at 120Hz, ultra-fast input response, and cinematic Harman Kardon sound, the new models redefine console gaming and home cinema with immersive visuals on 100+ inch screens. Ideal for next-gen gaming and 4K HDR streaming, the X1/X2-4K Pro projectors offer ultra-smooth performance with QHD 1440p at 120Hz, support for 240Hz at 1080p, and an ultra-low 4.2ms input lag, ensuring microsecond-level responsiveness and reduced motion blur for fast-paced gameplay.

With built-in Google TV, the projectors provide direct access to apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+, along with personalized recommendations and voice-enabled remote search. Connectivity features such as HDMI eARC with Dolby and DTS pass-through, USB-C content streaming, Bluetooth audio, and 5GHz wireless screen mirroring ensure a seamless big-screen experience. The in-built Harman Kardon speakers round out the package with high-fidelity audio.

The projectors leverage Texas Instruments’ advanced 0.65-inch DMD chip to deliver superior contrast and depth, while the LED-powered light engine—featuring ams OSRAM’s third-generation Ostar Projection Power—generates 3,300 LED lumens of brightness and supports 125% Rec. 709 coverage for vibrant, true-to-life visuals. With a long lifespan of up to 60,000 hours and mercury-free operation, they also offer eco-friendly entertainment at scale.

SP7: Purpose-Built for Classrooms and Meeting Rooms

At the other end of the spectrum, ViewSonic is introducing the SP7 projector to serve the growing demand for high-performance visual tools in educational institutions and small businesses. Engineered to enhance learning and collaboration, the SP7 offers 4,800 ANSI Lumens of brightness and a 22,000:1 contrast ratio, ensuring crisp and vivid visuals even in brightly lit classrooms and meeting rooms. ViewSonic’s proprietary SuperColor™ technology enriches color fidelity and accuracy, with five customizable modes—including Presentation, Brightest, and Photo—tailored for different use cases. This makes the SP7 a reliable choice for teachers and professionals looking for consistent, detail-rich projections regardless of ambient lighting conditions.

The SP7 focuses on longevity and smart energy management, with Eco and SuperEco modes extending lamp life up to 15,000 hours. Features like Auto Power Off and Sleep Timer help reduce energy waste and operational costs in busy shared spaces. Instant Activation, vertical keystone correction, and 3D HDMI compatibility make it a versatile addition to classrooms and boardrooms alike. It also supports multi-device remote control codes, simplifying use in environments with multiple projectors.

With thoughtful presentation tools like a built-in Presentation Timer and Blank Timer, the SP7 gives educators and professionals more control during sessions, enabling better time management and audience engagement throughout the day.

Flexible Installation, Comfort Viewing, and Unified Ecosystem

Installation is equally intuitive across the lineup. The X1-4K Pro offers a vertical lens shift, 1.3x optical zoom, and 4-corner keystone correction for flexible placement, while the short-throw X2-4K Pro can deliver a 100-inch image from just 1.5 meters, ideal for compact homes or multi-purpose spaces. Both are certified by TÜV SÜD for low blue light emissions and use reflective light projection to reduce eye strain during extended viewing sessions.

The SP7’s flexible mounting and vertical keystone correction ensure it fits neatly into varied classroom or meeting room layouts without requiring extensive room reconfiguration. With intuitive controls and user-centric features, it supports a frictionless AV experience that adapts to real-world environments.

With this three-model launch, ViewSonic is bridging the gap between immersive personal entertainment and impactful professional engagement, delivering best-in-class visual solutions tailored for both play and productivity.

Availability & Price

The projectors are available now and are available with leading SI (System Integrators) and VAR (Value Added Resellers) across the country. The projectors are priced as below.

