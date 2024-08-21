ViewSonic Launches the New VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 Monitor – Unleashing Gamers’ Potential with Ultra-Fast Performance

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic, a global leader in visual display solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of the VX2758A-2K-PRO-3, a cutting-edge 27-inch monitor designed to elevate the gaming and content creation experience to unprecedented levels. With its robust features, sleek design, and industry-leading performance, this monitor sets a new benchmark for high-end technology at an affordable price.

Unmatched Performance for Gamers and Creators

The VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 is engineered to meet the demanding needs of gamers and content creators alike. Boasting a 240Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, and a lightning-fast 1ms response time, this monitor ensures fluid animations and near-instantaneous on-screen actions, providing a competitive edge in fast-paced gaming scenarios. Enhanced with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology, the VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, delivering a seamless and immersive gaming experience.

For content creators, the monitor’s HDR10 support and exceptional colour accuracy, featuring a 130% sRGB size and 99% coverage, guarantee vivid, consistent colours from wide viewing angles. The dynamic contrast ratio of 80M:1 and brightness of 300 NITS further enhance the visual clarity, making it an ideal choice for photo and video editing, as well as other creative tasks.

Sleek Design Meets Practical Functionality

The VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 is not only about performance; it’s also designed with aesthetics and practicality in mind. The monitor features a robust metallic stand that ensures stability during intense gaming sessions, while its clean, modern design complements any setup. The monitor’s sleek appearance makes it a stylish addition to any workspace or gaming station.

Connectivity and Compatibility

Equipped with HDMI2.1 (TMDS Mode) compatible ports and a DisplayPort 1.4, the VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 offers versatile connectivity options to accommodate a wide range of devices, including the latest gaming consoles like Xbox Series and PS5. The monitor also includes an Audio Out port, ensuring you have all the essentials for a great multimedia experience.

Availability and Pricing

The VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 is now available for purchase on Amazon and through leading retail stores across India at a price of Rs 20,990. With its top-tier technology and competitive pricing, this monitor exemplifies ViewSonic’s commitment to making high-end technology accessible to all consumers.

Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing – IT Business at ViewSonic India.

“At ViewSonic product innovation for the gaming community is one of the prime focuses of our business in India. The new gaming monitor, VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 having 240hz refresh rate with 2K resolution designed for a spectacular professional gaming experience, loaded with attractive features and the latest technology a user needs for high-performance gaming. The monitor is affordably priced to expand our market reach and is ideal for both casual & hardcore gamers,” said Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing – IT Business at ViewSonic India.

Warranty and Support

ViewSonic stands behind the VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 with a three-year warranty and offers comprehensive onsite support to ensure a seamless experience for its customers.

