ViewSonic Launches PX749-4K – A Complete Home Entertainment Projector for Indian Users

ViewSonic Corp., adding a projector line to its PX series, launched PX749-4K projector in India. The successor of PX748-4K projector is a comprehensive home entertainment projector equipped with advanced and upgraded feature. Affordable yet feature-rich, the PX749-4K projector caters to diverse entertainment needs. This projector delivers stunning 4K visuals, ensuring an immersive viewing experience for movies, gaming, and more. Additionally, the projector is compatible with Xbox consoles for an immersive gaming experience. With this feature, the projector fills out the Xbox line-up of ViewSonic across Lamp, LED, and Laser technology.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India said, “We are committed to providing comprehensive visual solutions that enhance the viewing experience meeting the needs of our consumers. Adding PX749-4K projector to our PX series we are setting a new standard for immersive home theatre entertainment as this is advanced than its predecessor. With this addition, we are also giving our users an add-on experience of gaming. With the PX749-4K, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation, empowering gaming and home entertainment enthusiasts to immerse themselves.”

Ultimate Gaming Experience with multiple connectivity options

This projector is equipped with 4.2ms Ultra-Fast Input and a 240Hz refresh rate. It holds an exclusive “Designed for Xbox” certification. This means that the projector is not only compatible with Xbox content resolution, but also with Xbox CEC. The PX749-4K boasts a premium Harman Kardon speaker system for an immersive fusion of stunning visuals and captivating audio. Offering unparalleled versatility, this projector features HDMI 2.0 (twice), USB-A, 3.5mm audio output, RJ34, and RS232 ports. With seamless integration for Xbox-exclusive resolutions and refresh rates, the PX749-4K sets a new standard for gaming excellence.

Flexible Installation Options with the PX749-4K Home Projector

The upgraded version of PX748-4K projector boosts 4,000 ANSI Lumens, guaranteed to produce clear and bright cinematic experiences even in bright spaces. Its 1.3x optical zoom, warping adjustment, and side projection capabilities, allows consumers to create a stunning 300″ screen on any surface, transforming any space into a captivating viewing environment. The compatibility with home automation systems via LAN control and 12V trigger output makes it an ideal addition to any smart home setup, seamlessly integrating into existing ecosystem.

ViewSonic’s dedication to quality shines through in every aspect of the PX749-4K. The projector was created to not only deliver stunning color accuracy and brightness but also to support advanced HDR and HLG content, ensuring every image is rich in detail and vibrancy. Whether you’re indulging in a cinematic experience in your home theater or engage in gaming, the PX749-4K guarantees an immersive viewing experience that captivates your audience.

