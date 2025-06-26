ViewSonic Launches New M1 Series – M1 Max and M1X Debut in India with 360° Projection, Google TV, and Immersive Audio

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic Corp., a global leader in visual solutions, has expanded its award-winning M1 Series in India with the launch of two new portable projectors the M1 Max and M1X. Designed for modern, on-the-go lifestyles, the M1 Max features built-in Google TV, offering an immersive and intuitive smart entertainment experience. Both projectors embody the series’ hallmark design excellence, combining sleek aesthetics with powerful performance and ViewSonic’s patented 3-in-1 smart stand that enables effortless 360-degree projection.

Crafted to match today’s on-the-go lifestyle, both models deliver seamless, big-screen entertainment anywhere — from cozy living rooms to open-air rooftops and weekend getaways. With smart, cable-free viewing at their core, the M1 Max and M1X redefine portable projection for Indian homes and beyond.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India

“We continue to push the boundaries of what portable projection can offer in today’s fast-evolving lifestyles,” said Mr. Muneer Ahmad, VP Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India. “With the launch of the M1 Max and M1X in India, we’re bringing together smart streaming, premium audio-visual performance, and iconic design into ultra-portable formats. The M1 Series has always been about convenience without compromise, and with these new models, we’re empowering users to break free from fixed setups and turn any space into a personal cinema.”

Smart Streaming, Simplified: M1 Max & M1X- Shared Highlights for Seamless Portability and Entertainment.

At the heart of both the M1 Max and M1X is ViewSonic’s signature 360° smart stand a patented innovation that doubles as a lens cover and power switch. Just flip it open, and the projector powers on automatically. Designed for ultimate flexibility, the smart stand enables vertical projection onto walls, ceilings, or any surface, making it effortless to set up in virtually any environment.

Complementing the stand’s versatility are built-in Harman Kardon speakers for immersive audio and Cinema SuperColor+™ Technology for vivid, lifelike visuals. Weighing under 1kg, these projectors are ultra-portable and stylish—perfect companions for spontaneous entertainment, hybrid work, or travel-ready lifestyles.

Both models offer cable-free streaming with an integrated battery, USB-C power bank compatibility, wireless screen mirroring, and Bluetooth audio output. Their intuitive interface allows seamless pairing with Bluetooth headphones or speakers, while the compact form fits easily into a backpack or tote.

Advanced visual features like Time-of-Flight (ToF) autofocus, automatic horizontal and vertical keystone correction, 4-corner adjustment, and up to 100-inch projections ensure sharp, perfectly aligned images—even from angled or tight spaces. With 360° projection capability powered by the smart stand, the M1 Max and M1X redefine what it means to stream, work, and play—anytime, anywhere.

M1 Max: Built-in Streaming & Smarter Autofocus for Premium Viewing

The M1 Max is crafted for users who prefer an all-in-one smart projector, offering native Google TV integration for instant access to platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+ with no need for external streaming sticks. It delivers immersive visuals in Full HD 1080p, and leverages ToF autofocus to adjust image sharpness in seconds. Designed for premium viewing on the go, the M1 Max brings a seamless, high-resolution cinematic experience to rooftops, bedrooms, or boardrooms.

M1X: Flexible Connectivity & Multi-Angle Projection for Everyday Spaces

The M1X distinguishes itself through broad streaming compatibility, supporting external devices like Chromecast, Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV all powered directly via a built-in USB-A port without the need for extra adapters. Additionally, it features USB-C display input for easy pairing with smartphones, tablets, or gaming consoles such as the Nintendo Switch. Ideal for users who want a customizable content experience, the M1X is built for versatility delivering freedom to choose how, where, and what you stream.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ViewSonic

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 140