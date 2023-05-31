ViewSonic Launches New Google EDLA Certified OPS Slot-In PC

- Advertisement - -

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the VPC-A31-O1, a Google EDLA [Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement]-certified OPS slot-in PC. The VPC-A31-O1 provides enterprise and education users with flexible and powerful productivity and collaboration tools. When used with the ViewSonic ViewBoard interactive display or other compatible displays, it delivers fast computing, advanced security protection and extensive app availability from the Google Play Store.

ViewSoincVPC-A31-O1

With the Google EDLA certification, the VPC-A31-O1 offers a suite of device management and monitoring tools provided by Google Workspace. It comes equipped with a range of security features such as password protection, two-step authentication, data encryption, and others. The VPC-A31-O1 runs on a native Android 13 operating system, features an embedded Octo-core processor for exceptional performance, and connectivity options include HDMI, USB 3.0 Type A and Type C, RJ45 and Audio-In/Out.

The ViewSonic VPC-A31-O1 can quickly and efficiently perform advanced computing tasks. A suite of integrated ViewSonic software also helps to boost productivity and collaboration. Based on the industry standard Open Pluggable Specification [OPS], the VPC-A31-O1 offers versatile compatibility with an OPS-compliant interactive or commercial display.

“The ViewSonic VPC-A31-O1 is a powerful and secure solution for your interactive or commercial display to enhance collaboration in both education and corporate environments,” said Sean Liu, Sr. business line manager at ViewSonic Americas. “With the Google EDLA certification, this cost-efficient slot-in PC offers access to hundreds of apps with a single sign-on. Corporate users and educators can easily find the tools they need to deliver presentations, brainstorm ideas, or create lesson plans. It is designed with robust security measures, compliance standards and administrative controls to protect user data and meet the security requirements of enterprises and educational institutions.”

