ViewSonic Launches Its First ViewBoard with an Integrated 48MP AI Camera, Redefining Hybrid Collaboration for Meetings and Classrooms

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ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, announced the launch of the ViewBoard IN04V-N Series, its newest premium interactive display. As hybrid collaboration continues to reshape the way organizations and educational institutions communicate, businesses and educators are increasingly seeking integrated solutions that simplify collaboration while delivering engaging experiences. Addressing this growing need, the new ViewBoard combines advanced AI capabilities, enterprise-grade performance, and an integrated 48MP AI camera to support seamless communication across boardrooms, classrooms, training spaces, and collaborative environments.

At the heart of the experience is an intelligent imaging system that delivers crystal-clear visuals while keeping presenters naturally in focus through AI facial tracking. Paired with an 8-microphone array, gesture recognition, and sound localization, the display automatically follows speakers, captures voices accurately across the room, and enables touch-free interactions. By integrating these capabilities into a single device, it eliminates the need for external cameras and audio peripherals while creating a more intuitive conferencing experience.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, ViewSonic India

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, ViewSonic India said, “Video collaboration has become the foundation of modern communication, and organizations today need solutions that are intelligent, seamless, and ready from the moment a meeting begins. With the ViewBoard IN04V-N, we are introducing our first interactive display with a built-in 48MP AI camera that eliminates the need for multiple peripherals while delivering exceptional video quality and intelligent tracking capabilities. Combined with powerful AI tools for collaboration and learning, the IN04V-N is designed to help businesses and educational institutions create smarter, more connected spaces where ideas flow effortlessly and every participant feels fully engaged.”

Available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch screen sizes, the ViewBoard IN04V-N combines enterprise-grade hardware with AI-powered capabilities to simplify collaboration while reducing meeting room complexity.

Beyond video conferencing, the new series enhances productivity through an advanced AI toolkit designed to streamline everyday collaboration. The AI Text Recognition Pen instantly converts handwritten notes into editable digital text, making it easier to capture, organize, and share ideas. Additional AI-powered capabilities include multilingual translation, text-to-speech functionality, and intuitive formatting tools such as text resizing, alignment controls, color customization, and shape editing. Users can also copy, duplicate, rearrange layers, lock or unlock objects, and delete content, enabling a more flexible and efficient collaborative workflow.

The display also introduces AI-assisted search and learning capabilities that enrich meetings and classroom sessions. Users can search recognized text directly on YouTube and Wikipedia while generating explanations and learning challenges for educational content. Its Magical Pen transforms rough sketches into polished geometric shapes and converts simple drawings into detailed AI-generated visuals with multiple interpretations. Complementing this is the Shape Recognition feature, which automatically refines hand-drawn geometric figures into clean, professional-looking forms, making brainstorming sessions, presentations, and classroom interactions more engaging.

Powered by Android 16 EDLA, the ViewBoard IN04V-N features a 4K Ultra HD display with an IR multi-touch frame, an RK3576 processor based on Arm Cortex-A72×4 and Cortex-A53×4 architecture, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB eMMC storage for responsive multitasking. Additional features include HDMI input supporting up to 3840 × 2160 at 60Hz, a Smart USB port compatible across all channels, 80-pin OPS support for 4K 60Hz display, integrated speakers, and NFC functionality for quick and secure access.

With the launch of the ViewBoard new Series, ViewSonic continues to expand its portfolio of AI-enabled visual solutions that simplify collaboration while helping organizations create more connected, productive, and future-ready meeting and learning environments.

The ViewBoard IN04V-N Series will be available across India through ViewSonic’s authorized partners and enterprise sales network.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ViewSonic

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