ViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions with a presence in over 100 cities around the world, has come up with its first experience zone for display in Nehru Place in collaboration with Cost to Cost.

ViewSonic has collaborated with Cost to Cost, one of the most famous shops in Nehru Place, to display its signage. The brand is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, View Board interactive displays, and a View Board software ecosystem.

Eric is very excited to see a lot of changes in India in the last two years. Mr Eric Wei, Asia Pacific General Manager, ViewSonic – Asia Pacific, comments on the launch, “We are very happy to have this showroom in Nehru Place, the hub of IT in Delhi, and are grateful to Cost to Cost showroom for giving us the opportunity to display our products. We are optimistic that, with the COVID now completed and things returning to normal, there will be a significant opportunity in the Indian market. We will soon be launching gaming and special monitors. India is a huge market, and there is a lot of potential in the Indian market.”

Cost to Cost is the famous shop in Nehru Place for buying computer hardware and peripherals that offers quality products to its customers. All the items purchased from it are genuine and have a very good warranty.

