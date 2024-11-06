ViewSonic Introduces RGB Laser Projector LX700-4K RGB – Shaping the Future of Home Cinema

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, proudly announces the launch of the LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector. This innovative projector sets a new standard in visual performance for home entertainment. As the world’s first ceiling-mounted home projector with RGB laser technology, the LX700-4K RGB achieves 100% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut—one of the most advanced color standards available today. This enables the projector to deliver a stunning range of vibrant, lifelike colors that significantly enhance the immersive viewing experience. Combined with true 4K UHD resolution and support for HDR and HLG, it provides theater-quality visuals and represents a versatile, future-proof investment for consumers.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India said, At ViewSonic, we envision the future of home entertainment as a fully immersive experience, delivering exceptional image quality that’s accessible from the comfort of home. By pushing the boundaries of visual technology, we are redefining how people engage with movies and games from their homes. Our commitment lies in delivering visual solutions that elevate home theatre experiences and we do so by creating reliable, cutting-edge technology that seamlessly fits into the modern lifestyle, offering users a new level of engagement and enjoyment. Our RGB laser technology is designed to enhance image quality, making it the perfect solution for elevating the home theater experience”.

Innovative RGB Laser Technology for a Superior Home Cinema Experience

The LX700-4K RGB sets a new benchmark in home cinema projectors with its exceptional color performance and smooth visuals for an at-home big-screen viewing experience. At its core, cutting-edge RGB laser technology produces vibrant images with 100% coverage of BT.2020 color gamut, delivering a more lifelike and immersive viewing experience. With high color saturation and contrast, the projector boasts 5,200 RGB Laser Lumens, ensuring vivid and clear details even in various lighting conditions. This enhances overall image quality, making it ideal for home cinema enthusiasts.

The projector delivers 4K resolution, coupled with HDR/HLG support, providing an exceptionally crisp and in-depth picture. The high native contrast ratio, powered by a 0.65-inch Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) chip, enhances details, especially in dark scenes, delivering a true cinema-quality experience in various home settings. It employs Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology, the same trusted technology used in IMAX theaters and over 90% of digital cinemas worldwide. This ensures long-lasting image quality for endless enjoyment.

Flexible, Easy, and Convenient Setup

The LX700-4K RGB can project images up to a massive 300” screen size, delivering big-screen entertainment far beyond the typical 100” limit of OLED TVs. It offers a range of flexible installation options to ensure a seamless setup. With its 1.6x optical zoom, users can choose the most ideal setup location within a range, achieving the desired image size without altering the existing interior design. The vertical lens shift feature allows for vertically fine-tuning the position of the projected image without physically moving the projector. Additionally, the horizontal and vertical keystone correction, along with 4-corner adjustment, ensures the projected image is perfectly shaped and symmetrical, even if the projector is placed off-center. This ensures users can achieve the ideal screen fit and positioning without hassle.

The LX700-4K RGB also features HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) support, making it easy for users to connect external audio equipment and enhance their audio-visual experience. This allows seamless transmission of high-quality audio and video formats, ensuring easy integration into any home cinema environment and providing a more immersive viewing experience.

All-in-One Entertainment with Gaming Excellence

Beyond excelling in delivering cinematic experiences, the LX700-4K RGB meets the high-quality gaming standards for popular consoles like Xbox and PlayStation. The combination of QHD 1440p at 120Hz strikes a perfect balance between resolution and refresh rate for an immersive gaming experience. It provides fluid, detailed images, even during fast-paced action, allowing gamers to enjoy smooth performance without sacrificing image quality. Boasting a 4.2ms ultra-fast input, a hyper-responsive 240Hz refresh rate, and a microsecond-level response time, the projector delivers a seamless at-home gaming experience for all gamers.

The recently launched projector is available for INR 4,95,000.

