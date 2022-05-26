ViewSonic Introduces Portable to Premium Best-In-Class Projectors at What Hi-Fi 2022

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic India, at What Hi-Fi, launched Lamp-Free X1000-4K+ LED Soundbar Projector in India today at Suite No. 1212, St. Regis Hotel, Lower Parel, Mumbai. Strengthening its foothold in the projector category, the company showcased the entire range of home-entertainment projectors under one roof. From portable projectors such as M2e to the smart home projector X11-4KP, the company also showcased the X2000B-4K premium projector upgrading the home with elegance and hi-tech solutions.

What Hi-Fi Show enables the audience to experience the best home entertainment products, observe cutting-edge technology and share integrated ideas with experts, dealers and distributors. The three-day-long event from 26th to 28th May will also build engagement with interior designers and audio-visual enthusiasts.

ViewSonic-X1000-4K+-Ultra-Short-Throw-Smart-LED-LED-Soundbar-Projector

Designed ergonomically and seamlessly, the award-winning X1000-4K+ LED Soundbar Projector is an Ultra Short Throw Smart LED projector. Possessing world-class design, the product is perfectly blended with metallic paint, speaker cloth and mesh with elegant curves, creating a minimalist, unique modern piece of art. Furthermore, the product comes with a 40W Harman Kardon-customized soundbar, delivering room-filling, crystal clear audio perfect for music and flicks. Combining projector and soundbar in a package that blends interior design elements with high-tech appeal, the projector features also include enhanced brightness and superior color display (125% Rec. 709), with a lifespan of 30,000 hours.

Blend into consumers’ lifestyles and living spaces seamlessly, ViewSonic’s X series complements the appealing look to the home. With What Hi-fi event, the company is giving first time experience of the entire range of X series together. Embedded with amazing aesthetics, superior performance, the smart X series models brings life to your smart home. These user-friendly smart projectors fit impeccably in every room from big to small spaces. Adding superiority to its features, the projectors are blend with 4K UHD HDR, Harman Kardon Speakers, Instant On/Off and Supercolor technology giving a complete audiovisual experience at home.

As the industry is witnessing a move towards sustainability, the Lamp-free technology is becoming widely prevalent in the projection segment. Compared to traditional, LED and Laser projectors are much more modern, considering being eco-friendly and offering more incredible lifespans. Furthermore, it provides better brightness, vivid colour gamut, energy efficiency, reliability, and durability, keeping the game on. As a result, ViewSonic has been upgrading and implementing trending technology in its product portfolio. Recently, ViewSonic reached a new milestone by becoming the number one LED projector brand in India and the world’s number two LED projector brand.

Mr Muneer Ahmad, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India

Mr Muneer Ahmad, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India, said, “One of the most awaiting and exciting event of this year – What hi-fi has just begun and we are delighted to participate in this exhibition. Platforms like these help us interact with experts and understand the nitty-gritty of the industry. This year, we are launching and showcasing our complete range of home entertainment products which cater both affordable and premium segment. Our X series complements the interior setup, enhancing the theatre-like experience and keeping innovative design aesthetics at par. The platform is the right fit to launch India’s globally recognized and award-winning X1000-4K+ LED Soundbar Projector. This projector is a definite purchase for OTT/movie freak; inbuilt with magnificent audio and enthralls the environment with positive vibes. In addition to this, we are also showcasing some of our exclusive home entertainment products inbuilt with cutting-edge technology. These large-format events bring multiple opportunities for the brand, like understanding the industry scenario, consumer needs and various technological developments. It also drives significant opportunities to grow our business, products and strengthen our presence. We aim to expand, lead our business exponentially and become a market leader in the industry.”

