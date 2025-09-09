ViewSonic Introduces Latest 4K COB Customizable All-in-One LED Display at InfoComm India 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, announced the launch of its next-generation Customizable All-in-One Direct View LED Display LDC027G-091C, powered by Chip-on-Board (COB) technology, in India. Designed to deliver ultra-fine resolution, durability, and energy efficiency, the new model strengthens ViewSonic’s All-in-One Direct View LED Display portfolio, making large-scale visual deployment more efficient and accessible.

The company is also showcasing other flagship innovations at InfoComm India 2025 under the theme “Solutions that Shape the Future.” This included two video walls over 160 inches powered by the LDC Series for large venues, along with real-world scenario setups demonstrating applications in meeting rooms, personal workspaces, retail spaces, and classrooms. Apart from the LDC027G-091C, the LDC Series features LDC031G-251, which comes with a GOB protection and a fine pixel pitch for enhanced durability and image clarity.

Mr. Eric Wei, Asia Pacific General Manager at ViewSonic

Mr. Eric Wei, Asia Pacific General Manager, ViewSonic said, “The display industry is undergoing a shift where customers are demanding solutions that deliver higher engagement, flexibility, and long-term value. To address this, we are concentrating our innovation on categories that combine advanced visual performance with collaborative and adaptable design. Our focus on diversifying display options and developing compatible software is a response to the increasing demand for user-centric solutions that enable more personalised experiences.”

At the exhibition, visitors are experiencing stunning 4K video content on a 160-inch video wall built with the newly launched LDC027G-091C, showcasing its exceptional clarity and visual impact even at close distances. With a finer pixel pitch down to 0.9mm, the COB dvLED display delivers ultra-detailed visuals, while its common cathode technology reduces power consumption by over 40%. In addition, a higher contrast ratio ensures deeper blacks and vibrant imagery. These advantages make the LDC027G-091C a powerful solution for control rooms, enterprise branding, and premium boardrooms.

The other 168-inch video wall, in portrait orientation, features the LDC031G-251. Engineered with IP54 and IK06 ratings, it combines high-quality visuals with enhanced durability and lower power consumption, making it ideal for education, public venues, retail spaces, and other high-traffic environments. Its robust protection and flexible design also support creative video wall setups, enabling broader adoption where both performance and resilience are critical.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India added, “In India, enterprises and educators are rapidly embracing advanced display technologies that combine impact with practicality. The launch of the LDC027G-091C aligns with this demand, offering ultra-fine resolution, durability, and energy efficiency for high-demand environments. Alongside this, solutions like the showcased LDC031G-251, Future Meeting Room, and Future Retail setups underline how we address diverse needs—from inclusive hybrid conferencing to dynamic digital signage. We remain committed to building a portfolio that aligns with India’s evolving priorities while setting new benchmarks in performance and sustainability.”

In addition to large-scale LED creative visual deployments, ViewSonic is also showcasing its diverse display solutions at InfoComm, ranging from touch to non-touch and ultrawide formats to deliver a cohesive and connected experience. One of the highlights is the Future Retail Solution, designed for dynamic, high-traffic environments, where 4K-resolution digital signage with 24/7 reliability, flexible landscape/portrait orientation, USB-C connectivity, and wireless casting (AirPlay, Miracast, Chromecast) demonstrated how retailers can deliver vibrant, engaging product showcases and promotions. The booth setup illustrated how these solutions ensure clear messaging, simplified content management, and real-world impact for retail and other customer-facing spaces.

At the Future Meeting Room showcase, a 105-inch ViewBoard interactive display is integrated with the Microsoft Teams Rooms-certified TeamJoin™ Solution and TeamOne collaboration software, delivering a streamlined and inclusive hybrid conferencing experience. Additionally, the VG Series monitors are showcasing how dual-monitor setups can improve productivity and efficiency in hybrid work environments.

ViewSonic has recreated real-world scenarios across meeting rooms and retail spaces to demonstrate the versatility of its portfolio. The company offers a comprehensive ecosystem for communication, creativity, and digital transformation through LED displays, interactive displays, monitors, and collaboration software.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ViewSonic

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 134