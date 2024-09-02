ViewSonic India will Showcase Futuristic Large-size Displays at InfoComm India 2024

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, is excited to showcase its futuristic innovations in the visual segment at InfoComm India 2024. One of the biggest audio-visual industry trade shows is scheduled at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai, India, from September 3rd to 5th, 2024. At Booth No. J-10, ViewSonic will present a cutting-edge lineup of its latest solutions in large size displays including the largest interactive display 110 inch which will be showcased for the first time in India. Therefore, reinforcing ViewSonic’s commitment to innovation and quality, offering the audience a glimpse into the next generation of audio-visual technology.

ViewSonic will underscore its commitment to delivering comprehensive audio-visual solutions in the three-day event including products from Direct View LED Video Wall to Interactive Flat Panels, Commercial Displays & Laser Projectors ranging size of upto 760 inch. These large displays seamlessly integrate into modern boardrooms, video conferencing setups, retail spaces, and educational institutions, ultimately driving increased efficiency and broader engagement across various environments. ViewSonic will be bringing a new edge to a range of large-size displays, giving an exclusive experience under one roof.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India says, “As the demand for high-quality and reliable AV solutions increases across corporate and professional environments, ViewSonic will be at the forefront of bringing innovative solutions. InfoComm 2024 is the perfect platform for us to showcase our new line of large-size displays, unveiling all-in-one customizable LED video wall and all these products are designed to revolutionize business communication, collaboration, and operational efficiency. We also offer our visitors first-hand experience with our cutting-edge, large-format displays that cater to diverse industry needs. As a leader in delivering futuristic solutions, we look forward to engaging with industry leaders and professionals, demonstrating our advancements can drive productivity and create transformative visual experiences across all perspectives.”

ViewSonic will be bringing new advancements in catering to large venues, meeting rooms, and entertainment with its state-of-the-art displays. With user experience at the forefront, ViewSonic’s solutions ensure ease of use, allowing for seamless integration into any environment and additionally offering a low total cost of ownership by reducing the frequency of maintenance and upgrades. The company is actively focused on contributing to reducing environmental impact and leveraging advanced technologies to promote a more sustainable future, therefore enhancing the well-being of the communities.

Giving users first-hand experience of our products for large-size venues, ViewSonic will unveil the World’s first All in One customized LED video wall. Customizable for up to 760 inch, this product is designed to be compatible with auditoriums, stadiums, shopping malls, banquet halls or a large corporate event, promising unparalleled brightness, clarity, and impact.

During the event, attendees will experience the Future Meeting Room setup, designed to seamlessly integrate in-person and hybrid teams. This advanced solution fosters easy accessibility and inclusive collaboration, ensuring all participants feel engaged. The setup features an ultra-wide range of touch displays, recently launched TeamJoin (Microsoft Teams Certified), AI-powered collaboration software TeamOne and other meeting room solutions. These future ready meeting setups will enhance productivity by engaging with advanced video-conferencing tools, providing real-time data sharing, offering seamless experience and virtual collaboration spaces.

ViewSonic will also be introducing a display designed for control rooms, providing an optimal view for monitoring multiple applications simultaneously, enhancing efficiency and multitasking capabilities. The brand is creating a retail outlet booth setup that will give visitors a glimpse of its latest commercial displays, engineered to meet the diverse needs of retail and corporate environments. These displays are perfect for digital signage, high-impact presentations, interactive customer engagement, and reliable performance.

Giving a glimpse of its education segment, ViewSonic will also showcase its comprehensive education ecosystem comprising hardware, software, and services. This will seamlessly streamline the teaching and learning methodology. Additionally, visitors can witness a personal workspace setup demonstrating innovative solutions for individual productivity, including monitors and integrating software.

These futuristic solutions exemplify ViewSonic’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of visual technology.

