ViewSonic India Unveils Metaverse Platform ‘UNIVERSE’ and Showcases Diverse Range of Innovation at DIDAC India 2023

ViewSonic India is unleashing the latest innovation at India’s largest Edtech event, DIDAC India 2023 (Booth number E1), from 17th – 19th October 2023. In the pursuit of providing educators with total solutions for tech-enabled teaching and learning, ViewSonic will unveil 3D Virtual Campus ‘UNIVERSE’ along with the latest ViewBoard IFP-52-2F certified under Android™ Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA) and integrated with Android 13 OS with access to Google Play Store. Reigning with innovation and creating magnificent scenarios with its products and solutions, ViewSonic is strengthening its education segment and unveiling modernized solutions for the ecosystem in India.

Mr. Eric Wei, Asia Pacific General Manager, ViewSonic – Asia Pacific

Speaking about ViewSonic India’s innovative edtech solutions, Mr. Eric Wei, Asia Pacific General Manager, ViewSonic – Asia Pacific said, “As the education landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to providing educators with the tools they need to deliver engaging and effective learning experiences. To support educators and students to teach and learn, we created a unique metaverse platform ‘UNIVERSE’ to break barriers and build engagement and collaboration. Our diverse range of solutions has been highly advantageous for educators, students, as well as educational institutions. Over the past few years, we have fostered a sustainable educational ecosystem. Further, we are actively collaborating with educators across India to cultivate communities that will significantly broaden our presence within the educational landscape and among educators.”

The DIDAC event will be hosted at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. ViewSonic India’s offerings will be available at Booth E1 during DIDAC India 2023, where they will showcase a wide range of futuristic products and solutions. Additionally, it will also showcase a comprehensive range of interactive flat panels, projectors, VPC-A31-O1, an EDLA-certified OPS slot-in PC, VB-SEN-001 Smart sensor, and myViewBoard Software Suite. These solutions are designed to enhance classroom engagement, facilitate collaboration, and drive student-learning capabilities.

UNIVERSE by ViewSonic

ViewSonic created a metaverse built for education, giving educators and learners a diversified realm, developing immersive online learning experiences. It creates an unparalleled 3D environment with new ways of connection that go beyond conventional online chatting, video conferencing and streaming. The platform also let students interact and navigate around the digital platform through personalized avatars. For enhanced collaboration, teachers can also send students into breakout rooms for group activities. Teachers can also utilize myViewBoard tools through the built-in browser. For educators, the tools provide seamless content casting from device, camera, and creating pop quizzes.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India,

Speaking about ViewSonic India’s participation in DIDAC India 2023, Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India, said, “We are excited to be part of DIDAC India 2023 which gives us an opportunity to showcase our latest education solutions and innovations. Our edtech solutions have been proficiently helpful for educators, and in the past few years, adoption of digital means have shown significant change in the teaching technique. We hope that by revealing “UNIVERSE,” educators will see the value that this 3D virtual campus can add to the digital learning. With this platform, we also hope to provide opportunity that teachers and students have access to resources that harness the latest and most innovative technologies and enhance learning experiences. Observing the need and preference, we are equipping our solutions to meet the core need of the education ecosystem.”

ViewBoard IFP52-2F

Designed for modern educators, the Android™ EDLA- certified ViewBoard IFP52-2F offers intuitive and interactive interface. The new ViewBoard IFP52-2 Series provides an ideal all-in-one solution, offering 65”, 75”, and 86” screen sizes to integrate into a varied range of classroom setups. To boost classroom productivity, the new series provides full access to the Google Play Store by providing access to apps like Chrome, Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Drive*.

Combining an upgraded 4K UHD interactive display with an integrated front-facing multimedia soundbar, the product interface prominently positions the Google search bar within its customisable OS and users can use Google information from the home screen launcher by typing with a keyboard or using their voice. With EDLA certification, the product delivers fast computing, advanced security protection and extensive app availability. Further, it gives access to deliver enriched learning experiences enhanced by robust security features. It comes equipped with a range of security features such as password protection, two-step authentication, data encryption, and others.

Creating a Comprehensive Ecosystem for Modern Classroom

Based on the curriculum and policies followed by the schools in India, ViewSonic developed ViewLessons which is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and organized on Bloom’s Taxonomy. The ViewLessons are embedded with 800 NCERT and 500 ICSE material which can be easily modified for an effective lesson, available with various designed templates, 3D materials and videos, allows to save the files on the cloud for easy access and sharing. This provide educators with Ready-made digital content for NCERT Lessons, it is a vast collection of interactive media for all K-12 schools. The tool is mapped with CBSE and ICSE curriculum across major subjects English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science and Social Science.

Educators being a strong crux to the education system, ViewSonic will also be organizing workshops for educators which will be an interactive knowledge sharing platform giving a broader perspective of teaching and learning methodology, effective tools used for modern classroom and transforming entire ecosystem.

