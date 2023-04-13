ViewSonic India Launches New Edition of Their USB Type C Series – VA2409-MHUMonitor

- Advertisement - -

ViewSonic Corp., announced the launch of the latest edition of their USB Type-C24-inch monitor – VA2409-MHU with SuperClear® IPS panel, high refresh rate, and a three-sided frameless design to enhance productivity and declutter the workspace.

The latest addition to the Type C monitor list, VA2409-MHU comes with a Full HD 1080p resolution with HDMI, VGA and USB-C inputs for flexible connectivity. The monitor’s high refresh rate of 75Hz, dual built-in speakers, and multiple ViewMode – “Game”, “Movie”, “Web”, “Text”, and “Mono” makes it an ideal addition to any workspace set-up. Additionally, VA2409-MHU has a three-sided frameless design and an eye-care technology that allows seamless viewing experience to the new display unit.

With versatile connectivity, the new unit offers flexibility with HDMI, VGA and USB-C connectivity. The USB Type C single cable solution further provides faster audio and video transfers with power delivery of up to 65W. Monitor’s 178-degree vertical and horizontal viewing angles ensures an extraordinary wide-angle vision with consistent brightness and amazing accuracy no matter the vantage point.

Specifications Display Size 24-inch Resolution 1920 x 1080 Full HD Aspect Ratio 16:9 Pixel Size 0.272 mm (H) x 0.272 mm (V) Connectivity HDMI, VGA and USB-C Backlight Life (Hours) 30000 Hrs (Min) Refresh Rate (Hz) 75

Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing –IT Business, ViewSonic India

Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing – IT Business, ViewSonic India said, “It is our objective to keep innovating new technology that help in enhancing our customer’s experience and meet their requirements. USB Type C connectivity is a great addition to our product portfolio. We want to offer a monitor range that is not only efficient but also help declutter the desk space with high-speed data transfer and Type C is just the right solution for this. Our new monitors provide the best of tech and features with Super Clear IPS panel, ergonomic design, multi-port connectivity and various work modes. We hope the new monitor allow our consumers to have the best of both worlds while effectively managing their workspace.”

