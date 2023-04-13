ViewSonic India Launches New Edition of Their USB Type C Series – VA2409-MHUMonitor

ViewSonic Corp., announced the launch of the latest edition of their USB Type-C24-inch monitor – VA2409-MHU with SuperClear® IPS panel, high refresh rate, and a three-sided frameless design to enhance productivity and declutter the workspace.
The latest addition to the Type C monitor list, VA2409-MHU comes with a Full HD 1080p resolution with HDMI, VGA and USB-C inputs for flexible connectivity. The monitor’s high refresh rate of 75Hz, dual built-in speakers, and multiple ViewMode – “Game”, “Movie”, “Web”, “Text”, and “Mono” makes it an ideal addition to any workspace set-up. Additionally, VA2409-MHU has a three-sided frameless design and an eye-care technology that allows seamless viewing experience to the new display unit.
With versatile connectivity, the new unit offers flexibility with HDMI, VGA and USB-C connectivity. The USB Type C single cable solution further provides faster audio and video transfers with power delivery of up to 65W. Monitor’s 178-degree vertical and horizontal viewing angles ensures an extraordinary wide-angle vision with consistent brightness and amazing accuracy no matter the vantage point.
|Specifications
|Display Size
|24-inch
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 Full HD
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Pixel Size
|0.272 mm (H) x 0.272 mm (V)
|Connectivity
|HDMI, VGA and USB-C
|Backlight Life (Hours)
|30000 Hrs (Min)
|Refresh Rate (Hz)
|75
Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing – IT Business, ViewSonic India said, “It is our objective to keep innovating new technology that help in enhancing our customer’s experience and meet their requirements. USB Type C connectivity is a great addition to our product portfolio. We want to offer a monitor range that is not only efficient but also help declutter the desk space with high-speed data transfer and Type C is just the right solution for this. Our new monitors provide the best of tech and features with Super Clear IPS panel, ergonomic design, multi-port connectivity and various work modes. We hope the new monitor allow our consumers to have the best of both worlds while effectively managing their workspace.”
