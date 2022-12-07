ViewSonic India Launches Limited-Edition Monitors to Celebrate “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”

- Advertisement - -

ViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions, announced the launch of a limited edition monitors series for “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. With India leading the digital transformation for visual solutions, display monitors have been one of the leading factors in adding that extra edge to the technology sector and taking innovation a notch higher while progressing/supporting the country’s digital transformation.

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative/campaign started by our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Celebrating 75 years of India’s independence, recognizes the best of the nation’s achievements in the digital space while laying down the roadmap for the future. Digital advancements have played an essential role in the nation’s development across sectors by positively impacting the socio-cultural, political, and economic identity.

Celebrating the same spirit, ViewSonic is introducing four new work and business monitor variants in full HD in 22”, 24, and 27”-inches. The monitors are targeted to allure users giving them the best experience of the latest features and technology. VA1903H-2-IN1 (19”), VA2215-H-IN1 (22”), VA2432-MH-IN1 (24”), and VA2732-MH-IN1 (27”) come equipped with attractive features like clear and stunning images, a wide range of viewing angles, setup flexibility and eye care technology to ensure that the customers get the unique combination of tech and comfort. The monitors are designed to enhance the productivity and efficiency of the customers through a set of advanced technology. Adding to the list of benefits, the monitor range also takes care of the consumer’s health by providing eye-care technology to reduce the strain on eyes during the screen time.

Commenting on the special edition monitor launch Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director of Sales and Marketing –IT Business, ViewSonic India, said, “ViewSonic is very excited to introduce these limited edition Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav monitors to the Indian audience. Through this launch, we aim to contribute and transform India into a digitally empowered country and a knowledge-based economy. Each monitor in this category is embedded with the latest technology. Being the proud citizens of this nation, we are ecstatic to serve best our consumers and expand our portfolio dedicated to India. This launch will also help us to contribute our bit to the Indian economy and celebrate the spirit of nationalism.”

The ViewSonic special edition monitors come with the latest tech/features in the market, cementing the brand’s position as a pioneer for the new India. The launch aims to digitally connect the target audience while enhancing productivity.

ViewSonic has also proudly contributed to the digital revolution by making India and its citizens technologically independent by opening avenues for research and development, jobs, investments, and inventions creating the spirit of self-reliance in the technology sector