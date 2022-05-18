ViewSonic India Launched VG2455 Single Cable Type-C Monitor

- Advertisement -

ViewSonic India., a provider of visual solutions, announced the launch of VG2455, a single cable Type-C monitor, a display tool for enhancing productivity, and efficiency while keeping the workstation neat and clutter-free. Loaded with features, the VG2455 comes with a Superclear IPS technology and advanced ergonomic design to offer an enhanced work experience.

The ViewSonic VG2455 is a 24’’ 1080P IPS monitor is designed to fit the modern hybrid workspace. ViewSonic has been taking steps, over their entire range of products, towards sustainability. For instance, 90% of the company’s VG series monitors (which have been designed specifically for business settings) are EPEAT certified, with the VG2455 receiving EPEAT Gold certification in 2021. The monitor comes with a built-in USB Type-C port. USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity provides charging power, video, and audio over a single connector for convenience and reduced cable clutter. SuperClear IPS panel technology delivers wide-angle viewing and incredibly vivid colors, while a 3-sided thin-bezel design provides a seamless viewing experience for multi-monitor setups.

Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing – IT Business, ViewSonic India

Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales and Marketing – IT Business, ViewSonic India said, “At ViewSonic, our focus is towards innovation and offering products based on the evolving technology and bringing the best to the customers. With the offices opening up and users coming back to their workspaces after a long gap, the launch of VG2455 business and office monitor will help us in catering to professionals with a top-class and a sturdy monitor that is most simple to use.”

VG2455 is the first-ever workspace-specific monitor with an impressive 40-degree tilt offering an advanced ergonomic design for maximum comfort; including pivot, swivel, and height adjustment allowing the user to use the monitor while standing or having strategic group discussions around the screen. In addition, the monitor has an easy-to-install quick release stand that makes for a simple out-of-the-box setup. The quick-release stand also includes an integrated client mount and cable management features.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429