ViewSonic India Launched Customizable Large-size Displays at InfoComm India 2024

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, has launched the LDC series— Customizable All-in-One mega LED displays. The product was unveiled at InfoComm India 2024, one of the biggest audio-visual industry tradeshows in India. Adding innovation to the LED video wall category, ViewSonic’s latest LED displays enable adaptable display configurations in various aspect ratios and sizes of up to 760 inches. They are adaptable in customized configurations, quick to install, operate, and administer, and combine the size diversity of standard LED displays with the ease of an All-in-One integration. The new LDC series is designed to facilitate seamless and effortless video wall and digital signage deployments across business, commercial, and public spaces.

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India

Mr. Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India says, “Striving innovation in every product and solution, ViewSonic has been at the forefront in bringing unique and one–its–kind products in the Indian market. Introducing the LDC series marks a significant milestone in the industry, showcasing that flexibility, effortless installation, and ease of use can coexist in an ultra-large-format display. Our extensive portfolio, which reflects our commitment to providing our customers with greater versatility in response to their changing needs, enables us to expand in the digital signage sector.”

Explore the Potential of the Video Wall Market with Simplified, All-in-One Setups

The customizable, ultra- slim, and frameless LDC series offers a wide range of sizes, aspect ratios, and shapes—for instance, a 414” display with a 21:9 ratio or a 378” display with a 16:9 ratio. It can reach up to 760-inch screen size as a single unit and achieve even larger sizes when multiple units are combined. This flexibility enables the creation of unique configurations easily across various settings—whether assembling a two-floor tall video wall or crafting an eye-catching, flat arch-shaped display, all upon request. The new displays address the common installation challenges associated with traditional LED video walls and the constraints of fixed sizes typical of standard All-in-One LED displays. The product enhances traditional LED displays by integrating power supply, control, image stitching, and display systems. This eliminates the complexity of configuring multiple systems and components, saving valuable time and effort.

The LDC series is designed for effortless installation and maintenance. It utilizes the advantages of an All-in-One design by integrating multiple systems and components into one system control box, simplifying the video wall installation process. This design eliminates the need for dedicated spaces for complex control systems and for reconstructing the environment, offering an advantage in locations where space is limited or interiors are non-modifiable. The modular design allows for massive screens to be packaged in more compact sizes, facilitating easy transport via standard elevators and significantly lowering costs and efforts. Paired with a full-front maintenance feature, the displays minimize maintenance work and downtime, further enhancing operational efficiency.

Boosting Durability and Adaptability for Dynamic Content Display

The LDC series employs durability and Glue-on-Board (GOB) surface treatment technology. This protective process seals the LED module surface with transparent epoxy glue, enhancing protection during installation and use. One of the unique selling points of the LDC series is its IP54-rated LED module which provides enhanced protection against collision, dust, and moisture. This makes it ideal for public spaces such as lobbies, shopping malls, and transportation hubs, where durability and reliability are paramount.

These new displays feature a 31mm ultra-thin design and a 6mm slim bezel, enhancing aesthetic appeal across varied settings. The LDC series features a detachable control box, enabling an impressive 99% screen-to-body ratio for a premium, minimalist design that seamlessly integrates with any decor. The control box can be positioned up to 10 meters away from the display for enhanced convenience, ensuring easy access to controls even in hard-to-reach installations. From creating advertising signage in shopping malls, immersive backdrops in car showrooms, and entrance decorations to 21:9 displays paired with the Microsoft Teams Rooms kit for expansive views in hybrid meetings, the LDC series demonstrates high adaptability for multiple scenarios.

For the intricate management requirements of large business and commercial spaces, the LDC series supports centralized LAN control, which enables remote monitoring and real-time troubleshooting. They are compatible with leading third-party device management systems to smooth management across multiple displays and address the operational challenges faced by IT administrators.

Watch the video to discover more about the LDC series.

